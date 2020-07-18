COVID-19 at Parliament

Coronavirus can and does affect anyone. And as noticed globally, our own health depends on everybody else.
This week on Wednesday, the nation was informed that 19 COVID-19 cases had been recorded at the National Assembly. Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe announced in a statement that as of July 15, the 19 cases include three members of parliament, 10 National Assembly of Zambia staff and six non-staff tested at the National Assembly Clinic.
Mbewe says to manage the current situation and prevent further spread of the virus, the National Assembly of Zambia continues to operate under strict guidelines as recommended by the Ministry of Health and as provided for in the National Assembly of Zambia (Coronavirus Disease — 2019) Temporary Standing Orders of 2020.
We do not understand why Parliament remains open with all these infections. The question is why risk our members of parliament and National Assembly staff when the government itself has told the nation that we are not yet at the peak of the coronavirus? Is it not prudent that we prevent widespread infections as opposed to keeping the Legislature running and making it the epicentre for the spread of the disease? Remember, our MPs visit their constituencies every weekend! What is this government telling us, given its cavalier ways of managing health issues, particularly this pandemic?
What’s so important that is preventing the National Assembly from adjourning sine die? Remember also that the House was adjourned early this year on account of Zambia recording a few cases of COVID-19. Now the institution is directly hit, MPs have tested positive for the virus, and there are COVID-19 related deaths, but Parliament is still active in session! Is it for the sake of Bill 10? Why is this government so desperate to pass Bill 10 at the expense of people’s lives?
Desperation can create lapses in judgment. Desperation is primarily driven by fear. Certain ways desperation can express or manifest are pretty recognisable, like clinginess, for example. However, the factor at the root of desperation, fear, can take many guises. Desperation is typically found in the root of fear; and like fear, desperation takes on many forms. Desperation is often behind poor decision making and impulses that accompany poor outcomes.
Anxious and negative mental chatter can give rise to finding any way to silence the noise and provide some peace or comfort. As such, some may make rash, hasty, and often regrettable decisions as a way of generating something else on which to focus. But this government of Edgar Lungu should not be careless as to risk a full-blown coronavirus pandemic in our nation.
We are ill-prepared to handle case-loads as what is obtaining in South Africa. We understand and appreciate the immense pressure the government is under to remove COVID-19 restrictions and let the nation live again. But there are much greater dangers in the untimely reopening of the country and the removing of COVID-19 restrictions. Let’s learn from the experiences of South Africa. That country is today well into the COVID-19 storm. We need to take this pandemic seriously. No one is immune. Let’s all follow the guidelines.
