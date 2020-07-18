Mwale optimistic after testing positive to COVID-19

HOUSING and infrastructure development minister Vincent Mwale who tested positive to COVID-19 says he is well and can even play football.

In a telephone interview, Mwale who is in isolation at home said although he tested positive, he has no symptoms.

He becomes the fourth minister to test positive to the coronavirus after his counterparts Dora Siliya (information minister), Dr Chitalu Chilufya (health minister) and transport and communications minister Mutotwe Kafwaya.

“I tested positive but I am okay. I have no symptoms, I tested positive but I have no symptoms,” said Mwale. “I am 100 per cent fit. I can even play football. It’s just that I have been quarantined, it’s just that I have to be quarantined to avoid infecting others. I am quarantined at home.”

Mwale hoped to test negative by Tuesday next week when he is examined again.