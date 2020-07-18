Rwanda allegation not a small thing – Nevers

MMD leader Nevers Mumba says allegations by a Rwandese rebel leader against President Edgar Lungu is serious.

And Mumba says government should consider locking down some sectors owing to the upswing in COVID-19 cases in the country.

He also says Constitution (Amendment) Bill No.10 of 2019 should be dropped because it is unnecessary.

Addressing journalists in Chipata on Wednesday, Mumba said if anything of diplomatic nature happens, Zambians should always be called to rally together.

“Any problem, whether it is the President accused of injuring another country or another President, Zambians must understand that the implications go beyond the individual President to the rest of the country to the extent that in this case if at all there was anything there, Rwanda decides to react to this. It is not only the President who is going to suffer as a result but the whole country would have to suffer repercussions of the reaction,” he said.

Mumba appealed to the President and the Patriotic Front to consider the allegations from Rwanda seriously.

“Obviously these allegations come from a person who is standing in court to find a way in which he could get himself off the hook. Having said that…those words if they were spoken as we are reading in the media, it means that our government must take very serious action,” he said. “Some of it must take the President himself calling his colleague in Rwanda and telling him that ‘we are not responsible and involved in this matter but we are going to wait for what we are calling a Diplomatic Note of complaint from Rwanda if there will be any. If there is no complaint from Rwanda then at a bilateral level, then there is no issue to be discussed.”

Mumba, a former high commissioner to Canada, said if there would be a Diplomatic Note over the matter, Zambia must make a very informed substantive response to the matter that would clear both the President and the sovereignty of the

country.

“I think the PF should not consider this as a small thing because we don’t know how our colleagues in Rwanda are handling it. My advice is that the government must do whatever is in its power even with these rumours going around to assure our colleagues in Rwanda that we are going to respect the healthy bilateral relations between our two countries,” he said.

Mumba appealed to the opposition and civil society not to use the Rwanda issue to do politics.

“I would like to speak to all of us in the opposition or civil society, when we have a problem like this, which in this case affects the President, sometimes we have a temptation of using it at the local level to do politics. Unfortunately, this is a major development that if mishandled by all of us, we might be paying for this particular allegation for many, many years to come as a country,” he said. “I would ask for caution on our part that we stand solidly with the country as opposition leaders, we stand solidly with the President because there is not enough, sufficient information, on the table to confirm that the President did that until that is done. It is the responsibility of all of us to stand solidly for the dignity of this country.”

Mumba appealed to MMD members to remain cautious and quiet until more information trickled down.

He said the President and the PF must ensure that their hands were clean.

Mumba also said on the local level, the President must distance himself from anything that looks illegal because it might be used against him in the ongoing allegation.

And Mumba said in 2016, President Lungu supported an illegal group within MMD and allowed it to hold a convention.

“After that convention, the President rewarded some of those people with one of them a ministerial position and others were rewarded in various ways. So we think that that creation of a rebel group within our political organisation is not a good thing at all,” he said.

Mumba also expressed concern over the reported upswing in COVID-19 cases in Zambia.

“The MMD made a statement at the beginning of the COVID-19 and we made it very clear that ‘we need to do whatever is humanely possible to

protect the Zambian people’. The best way to do it in our view was a lock down certain sectors and certain cities so that the virus does not spread. The information we are receiving from Levy Hospital and UTH suggest to us that the peak (for COVID-19) is here with us,” he said.

Mumba urged the government to warn Zambians that wearing masks should be mandatory.

“My appeal to the business community is to support the government’s efforts in fighting the pandemic because the situation was not okay. Government must step in to ensure that Zambians are protected. We need more testing kits and we are asking government that if there is need to shutdown certain areas that you have opened up, feel free to do that if it is all in the means of saving life,” he said.

On Bill 10, Mumba said it was not necessary and that it should be dropped.

He noted that the bill had brought a lot of divisions in the country.

Mumba said it was the first time in the country’s history that the Church had been divided in the manner it has been because of Bill 10.

He said continuing to push Bill 10 would fracture the unity of the nation.

Mumba said it was bad that some Bill 10 billboards had been made using taxpayers’ money.

He also condemned the raiding of Lusaka Central Police Station by PF cadres led by Eastern Province youth chairperson Emmanuel Jay Banda.