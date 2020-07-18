Wina accuses UPND of intolerance

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has accused the opposition UPND of being intolerant.

Responding to a question from Lubanseshi PF member of parliament George Mwamba, who wanted to know why so many councillors were resigning from the opposition party to join the PF, Vice-President Wina said the reasons were many.

“Mr Speaker, there’re many factors contributing to this exodus of councillors from UPND. And one of these is the high levels of intolerance in UPND. And the newcomers to the party are finding this very uncomfortable. And that’s why some of them are leaving. And some are leaving because they cannot operate under a very undemocratic party where councillors are forbidden from interacting with government officials,” said Vice-President Wina. “Councillors want to see development in their wards. And if they are forbidden from going to a government ministry to discuss issues of development, then they get frustrated, and they leave. So, Mr speaker, there’re many factors contributing to this situation. And UPND officials should not complain, whatsoever. And there’s no PF that is buying any councillor; we don’t have those resources, Mr Speaker, to undertake such a clandestine exercise.”