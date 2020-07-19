Kitwe Teaching Hospital runs out of Insulin

[By Darious Kapembwa and Ernest Chanda]

KITWE Teaching Hospital has run out of insulin, threatening lives of hundreds of diabetic patients that depend on it for survival.

But Ministry of Health spokesperson Dr Abel Kabalo says he was hearing it for the first time.

According to some patients who were turned away at the hospital with prescriptions they were given last month, the pharmacist at the hospital this time around advised them to stop wasting their transport money because there was apparently no sign that insulin would be readily available anytime soon.

One of the patients said the medicine he takes costs K500, wondering where he would be getting that kind of money each time he needs the medicine under what he termed as the ‘failed’ economy.

The patients charged that government had just signed a death sentence for them because they cannot afford to buy the drug on their own.

They alleged that the many brought-in-dead cases being recorded recently in the district were not a result of COVID-19 as people feared but diabetic patients that have no money to buy insulin.

“You know I am diabetic and I survive on insulin shots twice a day which I used to get from Kitwe Teaching Hospital. Last month they didn’t stock. Today I went to get and it was not there. The pharmacist told me to stop even wasting my transport. I believe diabetes at insulin level is more serious than COVID-19 and most of these diseases, because if I don’t take my shots for three days, I find myself in comma,” a patient complained.

“The drugs I use in a month cost K500. Where am I going to get that at short notice and I am unemployed? How can the government forget about more serious issues in the name of COVID-19? Right now I am moving with my prescription trying to borrow money to survive. I believe President Lungu is not doing his job right. Find attached my prescription for today but no meds. Where are we going as a nation sure? I consider this as a death sentence by government. What have I done wrong mwebantu (you people)? God help us. Things are just too unbearable,” another desperate patient wrote in a short statement to this reporter.

Kitwe Teaching Hospital director general Dr Abidan Chansa did not respond to a press query.

However, several hospital sources revealed that the problem was not peculiar to KTH alone as all public hospitals had run out of the essential drug since Medical Stores Limited has no stocks.

“Even if you go to Dr Chansa, you are just troubling him. This matter is beyond him, there is nothing you can do because MSL ran out of this insulin sometime back and we have tried to order as an institution but they don’t have. What can Dr Chansa do? Nothing! It pains us, as medical practitioners to fail to help desperate people on account of lack of simple things like insulin,” said management sources. “Go to Ndola or try everywhere, there is nothing. If you want contact Medical Stores, they have nothing. It’s very shameful for the country whose leaders are living lavish lifestyles to neglect people to die just like that,” added another hospital source.

And Dr Kabalo who promised to get back to the reporter once he established facts on the ground never did so by press time.

“Let me get hold of the officers there since I’ve just heard it from you, then I’ll get back to you,” said Dr Kabalo.