Rashida Mulenga: balancing mayoral, motherhood and wife duties

[Story and pictures by Darious Kapembwa]

YOUTHFUL Kalulushi mayor Rashida Mulenga has advised women in high positions of power to leave their titles at work places and be submissive wives and mothers in their homes.

And Mulenga says she faces a challenge in her work, in that sometimes she has to contend with elderly people who look down on her on account of her age and gender. Mulenga presides over a municipality of 22 wards with only two female councillors. Married with seven children (five biological and two stepchildren), Mulenga says women, especially in peri-urban districts like Kalulushi, shun politics because of the malice and violence that have characterised it.

In an exclusive interview, Mulenga 36 believes that there is a good reason the Holy Bible has directed women to be submissive to their husbands and husbands to love their wives in return.

She says her mayoral position is just an official position but that she respects her husband because he remains the head of the home.

“When I started, I didn’t know how to divide my time. It was so tricky that I didn’t have time for family because sometimes I need to be a wife, I need to be a mother. And when I just started, I would just be concentrating on work, work, work, but then I began to divide my time. I need to be a wife, I need to be a mother, when I knock off from work,” she explains.

“But bu mayor bupwila pa mwinshi (the title of mayor ends at the doorway), when I enter the gate, I am a mother and a wife. I have also picked on Saturdays and Sundays and try to devote them to family…. No ways, no, no, here is a man that has allowed me to do what I want to do, he has given me full support that I never imagined even probably when it was so difficult to allow me to get into politics but he has allowed me to live my life; he’s been there to fund, to help and I need to give him the respect because he is still my husband.”

She explains that her title would never affect her marriage negatively.

Mulenga is mindful of the difference between family and professional life, hence the continued respect for her husband.

“He is the head of the house, so, nganafika pa gate, bu mayor bufwilefye bwashala, there is no way I can go with it in my house. So, I have always continued to give the respect which I have given to my husband and I will continue to give it to him; that’s the advice I can give to all career women. It is important to respect one another. The husband should continue to provide or to love the wife and my advice would be, wives be submissive to the husbands, husbands should love their wives,” Mulenga says.

Asked if her husband is not jealous of her participation in politics with such attractive looks, Mulenga answers with a pint of shyness on her face.

“Obviously he can be, all men are jealous. Obviously, that is there, but I think it also depends on the relationship that you also have,” she says.

Kalulushi is perhaps the only district in Zambia with the biggest political figure-heads who are both female; the other one being member of parliament Kampamba Mulenga who is also community development minister. She says being the only two political heads in the district is a lot of inspiration to young women in the area.

“I think it’s a lot of inspiration that we give to young people because it encourages them that they can also be like us and probably more. One will dream to be mayor and probably dream to be more. We have a minister in our constituency in Kalulushi district and these young women, especially, they are looking up to us, so we really need to be very careful,” Mulenga says.

“We need to do our best; we need to provide the best leadership so that we don’t demotivate them because it’s depending on how we perform or what we do. We might encourage or discourage somebody out there but our goal is to encourage more people to get to participate in these positions. So, it hasn’t been easy.”

Mulenga says she is generally happy with men in Kalulushi because majority of them have not shown resistance towards her. She says she usually consults with a lot of them and ensures that the right thing is done. Mulenga rates her council to have achieved 70 per cent of work since her election in 2016.

Kalulushi Municipal Council boasts to be one of the local authorities in the country which is up to date on workers’ emoluments. The vast district borders Lufwanyama and spreads all the way across the Kitwe-Chingola high way to Chambishi where it borders Chingola on the other side; with a bigger rural population, making it one of the most difficult towns to manage.

Mulenga holds an undergraduate degree in business administration and is now studying for a master’s at Mulungushi University where she will be graduating this November.