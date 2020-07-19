Women’s participation in the economy critical – Young

ENTREPRENEURSHIP remains the key component to a thriving economy and to creating jobs and prosperity, says United States of America Chargé d’Affaires David Young.

Speaking during a virtual graduation ceremony for women entrepreneurs trained under the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) programme, Young said the trainees’ achievement demonstrated their exceptional ability and commitment to contribute to the development of the country.

“I’m sorry we can’t have this graduation in person. Ever since the outbreak of COVID-19, we’ve all had to adjust our ways of life and how we conduct our day-to-day business…. One of the challenges posed by COVID-19 has been the terrible impact on economies around the world, including here in Zambia,” he said.

“This fact just reinforces the importance of entrepreneurship and the role you play as graduates of this programme. Entrepreneurship remains the key component to a thriving economy and to creating jobs and prosperity. For this reason, we will continue to support entrepreneurship and Zambian entrepreneurs through our work at the embassy.”

He hoped that the practical tools, knowledge, networks, and mentorship the women had gained in the programme had begun to help them achieve their dreams.

Young said: “Women’s participation in the economy is critical to creating jobs, fighting poverty, and developing families and communities.”

“As your businesses grow, I also encourage you to work with the Ministry of Commerce to take advantage of its AGOA utilisation strategy. AGOA (the African Growth and Opportunity Act) provides trade preferences for duty-free entry into the United States for certain goods,” said Young. “The commerce ministry can help you better understand and comply with US regulations and requirements, and develop a better sense of the quality and sustained delivery and service levels that American customers desire. We are excited to take life-changing knowledge, tools, and resources to more women entrepreneurs in Zambia,”

The second entrepreneurship programme would be in Ndola and Kitwe, instead of just Lusaka.