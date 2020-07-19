Zambia’s corruption and economic crisis

[By Gregory Kaputula]

Commenting on the crisis surrounding the much-debated Bill 10, lawyer John Sangwa, SC, has stated in plain language that Zambia is not in a Constitutional but economic crisis.

“As a country we are not in a crisis in terms of a Constitution, our crisis is economic,” he said. I adopt the position of John Sangwa, SC, as mine. We are in an economic crisis because of various challenges and poor political decisions. Zambia raised US$7 billion from international investors by issuing separate sovereign bonds in 2012, 2014, and 2015. Concurrently, it issued over US$4 billion in domestic debt and agreed to Chinese-financed infrastructure projects, significantly increasing the country’s public debt burden to more than 60 per cent of GDP. Widespread and extreme rural poverty and high unemployment levels remain significant challenges. These have been made worse by poor agricultural and energy policies, growing government debt and high corruption levels.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is the body that is mandated to spearhead the fight against corruption in Zambia. It was established in 1980 under an Act of Parliament, the Corrupt Practices Act No. 14. According to the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012, corruption is defined as: ‘’soliciting, accepting, obtaining, giving, promising or offering of a gratification by way of a bribe or other personal temptation of inducement or the misuse or abuse of a public office for private advantage or benefit.’’

Corrupt payments can be classified into two groups: petty corruption and grand corruption. Petty corruption is characterised by small bribes e.g. payments made to public officers to favour clients in the provision of public goods and services. Petty corruption is experienced by people in their everyday lives and they are directly affected by it because they feel compelled to spend part of their income on giving bribes to get a service. By its nature, petty corruption usually involves lower level personnel in an institution. It is also defined as bureaucratic corruption.

Grand corruption involves huge amounts of money, in form of commissions. This is evident especially in public procurement of goods and services or award of contracts, illegal curtail schemes or illegal business transactions that involve large amounts of money. It often involves high level officials making decisions on enormous public services and goods.

One other class of corruption that involves both petty and grand corruption is political corruption. This is the misuse of power by Heads of State, ministers and top government officials for private benefit. It often involves the use of public funds to pay for activities of political parties and bribing the electorate through gifts in form of money, clothes, food, beer, and plots etc. in order to win political favour or advantage.

Corruption is systemic and entrenched in government. On 31st October 2016, President Edgar Lungu, during the swearing-in-ceremony of some ministers, said that he was concerned with the increasing cases of corruption which had beset the country and warned the newly sworn-in Ministers not to fall prey to corrupt activities. The President observed that he was specifically concerned that he had received reports linking some Ministers to corrupt activities and that once found wanting, he would not hesitate to relieve them of their duties even before they were investigated by the ACC.

President Lungu noted that corrupt activities were not just being committed at ministerial level but even at lower levels of government. He wondered how some people had amassed property rapidly at the expense of poor Zambians. The President said it was appalling seeing huge amounts of money being credited to some bank accounts regularly. He also warned against illegal allocation and acquisition of land using political influence and other illegal activities.

The President took a swipe at the ACC for being inept because of their failure to prosecute corruption cases. He speculated that perhaps the ACC was used to a situation where it was directed on what to do and who to pursue.

However, President Lungu’s fight against corruption has been questioned by many as not being genuine. A cross section of Zambians believe that the President was not doing enough to fight corruption. They believe that the PF government under President Lungu has allowed corruption to thrive, compared to previous governments.

On 24th June 2020, the ACC arrested health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya and charged him with four counts of being found in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime in accordance with section 71 (1) of the forfeiture of proceeds crimes Act No. 19 of 2010. He was immediately released on police bond in his own cognisance as a member of parliament.

On 23rd May 2019, the ACC then Minister of Infrastructure and housing, Ronald Chitotela and charged him with nine counts of possession and concealing of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. On 13th February 2019, former Zambia Air Force commander Lt Gen Eric Chimese was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission in Lusaka and charged with several offenses. He was charged with wilful giving of false information, abuse of authority of office and being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

President Edgar Lungu openly refused to fire hon Chitotela. “Hon Chitotela is a suspect in the eyes of the law enforcement agencies, and a suspect can be arrested. They have chosen to arrest Hon Chitotela. He is a suspect; they have to prove the charges in the courts of law, President Lungu said. He regretted that he had moved swiftly and fired former minister of information & broadcasting services Chishimba Kambwili following strong recommendations from law enforcement agencies, and did not wish to lose hon Chitotela on that basis again.

Calls to have Dr Chilufya dropped from his position have intensified. Opposition UPND and NDC, alongside other anti-graft activists, have challenged President Lungu to drop Dr Chitalu Chilufya so as to send a warning to other serving ministers and to allow the ACC conduct its work without interference. Lamenting the swift arrest, charge and release of Dr Chilufya, NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili said: “The fight against corruption is being derailed and made impossible by the office of the President. I would like to condemn President Edgar Lungu and his attitude towards the fight against corruption.”

However, in a statement released on 1st July 2020 State House responded to the calls for dropping the minister of health by stating that President Lungu would presume the innocence of Dr Chilufya and leave it to the prosecution and courts of law to prove the matter otherwise. State House has indicated that President Lungu will not suspend or dismiss Dr Chilufya despite the corruption allegations and his subsequent arrest by the ACC, arguing that the accused is innocent until proven guilty by the courts of law.

On 19th September 2018, President Lungu fired then community development minister Emerine Kabanshi over the financial irregularities involving the social cash transfer fund. President Lungu also fired then Zampost postmaster general Mcpherson Chanda over the same issue. The United Kingdom, USAID, Sweden and other donors that were supporting the social cash transfer fund withdrew their support and threatened to freeze all donor support to government. An audit had revealed that social cash transfer funds were diverted without authority or consent from the cooperating partners.

On 2nd January 2018, then foreign affairs minister Harry Kalaba resigned from his ministerial position by denouncing corruption and poor governance style of the current government. “We cannot proceed to manage national affairs with cold indifference when the levels of corruption are swelling and being perpetrated by those who are expected to be the solution. Our youths are wallowing in poverty without a clear plan for them while business preferences and opportunities are always tilted in favour of outsiders, reducing Zambians to mere spectators in the economic affairs of the State. This cannot be allowed to continue” read part of Mr Harry Kaaba’s resignation statement.

Corruption is a cancer and it has continued to be one of the major factors behind Zambia’s current economic crisis, the reason for the poverty of many Zambians. Resources that should be used to build public goods, pay decent salaries to civil servants or improve public service delivery end up in the hands of the chosen few, both in government and private entities. Government is building roads at three to four times more than the average prices in the region. They are building toll gates at exorbitant prices and buying all government goods and services at exorbitant prices.

Corruption inhibits economic growth and affects business operations, employment and investments. It also reduces tax revenue and the effectiveness of various financial assistance programmes. The wider society is influenced by a high degree of corruption in terms of lowering of trust in the law and the rule of law, education and consequently the quality of life.

We cannot play politics with corruption; we must fight it and those found to be corrupt punished. The abuse of entrusted power for private gain must come to an end. Corruption destroys the legitimacy of the State. Let’s break the corruption chain in Zambia.

The author is a development activist, law student and a social commentator. Send comment to: gregory. kaputula @gmail.com