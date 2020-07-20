A criminal criminalises the presidency – Nevers

MMD leader Nevers Mumba says when a criminal is put in State House he criminalises the presidency.

And Mumba has donated 120 pockets of cement worthy over K14,000 to St Anne’s Cathedral.

Asked whether he was closer to the bible as he was before venturing into politics during ‘Issue of the Week programme on Radio Maria on Friday, Mumba said he was closer to the bible than he was before.

“I am now closer to the bible than I was before because in politics you need a lot of God, a lot of the bible and you pray more than you used to before. So I am still a pastor of 52 churches. I have never left, even when I was [republican] vice-president, on Sundays I was preaching. Even when I will be president I will be preaching,” he said. “My friend President Chakwera in Malawi is preaching on Sundays, he has just declared three days of prayer and fasting for Malawi. As a pastor I am going to do the same. You cannot put away being a pastor. If somebody is a witchdoctor and they become president, they will continue being witchdoctors. They will be bewitching the people that they will be working with because that’s who they are. Me, I am a pastor, when I go there (State House) I will preach so that people could be helped. It depends on who you put in State House. If he is a criminal, he criminalises the presidency. If he is a pastor, he makes sure that he uses that position to bless people.”

Mumba said once he forms government those convicted of corruption will be given life sentences.

“The biggest problem that we have as regards roads and other infrastructure is corruption. These roads (Chipata/Chadiza and Chipata/Vubwi ) would have been completed by now, if corruption was taken care of. Some of these roads were already funded,” he said. “I want to say the problem with a lot of roads that we are trying to build in Zambia is corruption. This happens in two ways, some of the roads were already funded and misapplication of funds have continued to take centre stage. Some funding is taken to other roads where some people have special political interests.”

Mumba said the MMD would review the long standing projects.

“Moving forward from 2021 we should stop this issue of talking about Chipata/Chadiza, Chipata/Vubwi roads. We’ve been talking about this ever since I can remember getting into politics. What we are going to do is to see where the problem is and resolve it because we are building other roads in Lusaka. Zambia is not just Lusaka but we’ve got roads everywhere going nowhere but they are tarred,” he said.

Mumba discussed value addition in agriculture in the province and other agricultural related matters.

He also said the MMD would look at the education sector wholesomely by tackling the issue of salaries of teachers and creating an enabling environment for every child to get education.

Mumba also said Malawi was a fantastic example of how alliances could work.

“That change was brought about by the people of Malawi, it was a movement, you remember how they fought on the streets. The Malawian people, we are talking about the media, the civil society, the church, security wings, everybody said ‘we want to change the government’,” he noted. “They are the ones who prevailed on the opposition leaders to come together. And it was the people of Malawi who said ‘Chakwera you will be the President and Chilima you will be the Vice-President’. The reason they did that is that us as politicians, we can spend six months trying to decide who will be the presidential candidate and this is a problem that we have in Zambia. Over the years, show me which alliance has ever worked in Zambia. We always form alliances and just before elections they crumble.”

Mumba hoped that Zambians can bring political parties together and tell them what they want for the country.

And speaking when he donated 120 pockets of cement at St Anne’s Parish, Mumba said working for God was the best thing.

He said he was in the province to inform MMD members and the entire easterners that the problem that the party was going through the past three years have now come to an end.

Mumba said the party was now preparing for 2021 elections.

He said he wants to revive the party’s working relationship with the province.

And St Anne’s Parish vice chairperson Gasiano Phiri said the parish was grateful to Mumba for the gesture.

Phiri said the donation would go a long way in helping the parish complete its projects.

On Thursday, Mumba donated various items ranging from food stuffs to COVID-19 preventive materials to Chipata Cheshire Home.

Mumba was accompanied by MMD national secretary Elizabeth Chitika among other senior party members on his tour of Eastern Province.