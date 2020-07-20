Does Lungu know what it means to respect human rights?

Edgar Lungu says his administration respected human rights.
“Zambia is a signatory to major UN and regional treaties protecting human rights. My administration strongly subscribes to the tenets of human rights as enshrined in various International Conventions on Human Rights. My government respects and will continue to respect, protect and fulfil the human rights of all citizens. The Bill of Rights embodied in Part III of the current Zambian Constitution provides for the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms. And my government believes that even though provision of education, health, housing, employment and social security is not part of these rights, it is important that these rights are provided,” says Edgar.
Does Edgar really know what human rights are and what it means to respect them?
Human rights are the basic rights and freedoms that belong to every person in the world, from birth until death.
They apply regardless of where you are from, what you believe or how you choose to live your life.
They can never be taken away, although they can sometimes be restricted – for example if a person breaks the law, or in the interests of national security.
These basic rights are based on shared values like dignity, fairness, equality, respect and independence.
These values are defined and protected by law.
Respecting human rights means refraining from interfering with or curtailing the enjoyment of human rights.
Respecting human rights requires Edgar to protect individuals and groups against human rights abuses, including by himself.
Democracy, based on the rule of law, is ultimately a means to achieve peace and security, economic and social progress and development, and respect for human rights.
One who consistently tries to undermine democratic rule by trying to manipulate the Constitution review process and the electoral system to prolong his stay in power cannot claim to respect human rights.
Democracy is a universal value based on the freely expressed will of people to determine their own political, economic, social and cultural systems and their full participation in all aspects of their lives.
Democracy, development and respect for all human rights and fundamental freedoms are interdependent and mutually reinforcing.
Respect for human rights calls for principled, coherent and consistent policies and political practices in support of democracy.
