HH will move freely in E/Province – Mbuzi

EASTERN Province UPND information and publicity secretary Victor Mbuzi says there is no one who will stop Hakainde Hichilema from touring Eastern Province because God and citizens protect him.

In an interview, Mbuzi said statements by PF that Hichilema, the UPND leader, would not be allowed in Eastern Province because their leader Edgar Lungu was booed in Monze, do not scare the party in the province.

“Hakainde Hichilema is protected by God, Hakainde Hichilema is protected by Zambians citizens. There is no one who can do him harm as he will move freely without any disturbance,” he said.

He reminded the PF cadres that UPND had its enough manpower to secure their leader if State police were unable to do it.

He warned that any PF cadre who would try to draw close to Hichilema would be be dealt with before he or she could reach the opposition leader.

“The role of the police is to protect citizens, including foreigners. So if the PF plan to fish out HH out of Eastern Province, where are we going to be? We have our own security, we have ushers from Nyimba to Chama. With or without the police, whether darkness, moonlight, sunlight Hakainde will move freely in Eastern Province. He who will think of drawing close to HH will be dealt with before reaching to him,” Mbuzi cautioned.

He said people in rural and urban areas have already made up their minds to go for UPND in 2021 as their only hope.

He said PF was already out in the hearts of the people.

“People from villages to towns have seen that the only route they can use is UPND. People of Eastern Province and Zambia at large have already removed this leadership of PF out of their minds, what remains is the visible expression in 2021,” he said.

“Hakainde is the person people of Zambia want because he has a vision and a skill for a productive economy. He is a healer of the failed agricultural system, he is the healer of the disease which the PF has failed to heal which is the economy.”

Mbuzi advised PF not to cry over the Monze booing of President Lungu as the people of Southern Province welcomed the President so well by showing him that they belong to the UPND family than pretending.

He said wherever the Head of State goes, that family would welcome him and show him that 2021 he would be leaving power.

“We have to appreciate people of Southern Province for welcoming the President of Zambia and showing him that they belong to the family of UPND. There is no crime or sin with that and people like Jay Jay Banda, Mwakalombe and Lusambo are among the people with no future…HH is the son of Gawa Undi, he is the son of Nkosi Mpezeni, he is a son of Kalindawalo and he is a son of the entire Zambia…” Mbuzi said.

Mbuzi added that PF was frustrated because Zambians had seen that it had failed to fulfill promises it made in 2016 such as good roads, job opportunities, good agricultural system, among others.

He also reminded the government that the quietness of civil servants does not mean they were with government.

He asked PF to prepare for a shock in 2021.

Last week the PF in Petauke said Eastern Province was a no go area for Hichilema and UPND.