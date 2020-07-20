Mwewa brought value to PF, parliament – Lungu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says the late Mwansabombwe PF member of parliament Rodgers Mwewa added value to the party and parliament.

Mwewa died on Sunday at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital.

In his message of condolence to Mwewa’s family, President Lungu further described him as a helper who cared for children in need.

Mwewa was also the proprietor of Fountain of Hope orphanage in Lusaka’s Kamwala area, a home to hundreds of former street children.

“Hon Mwewa brought immense value to parliament just as he did to the Patriotic Front. I am also aware that he was a benefactor to more than 300 children at his Fountain of Hope orphanage in Kamwala. His demise is, therefore, not just a great loss to the family but to the entire nation,” said President Lungu in a statement released by his special assistant for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe.

And President Lungu has wished Professor Lupando Munkonge well as he mourns his son and former Lukashya Independent member of parliament, Mwenya, who died last week.

“Hon Munkonge was a hard working member of parliament and despite being an independent MP, he worked very well with the Patriotic Front, a party I am privileged to lead,” said President Lungu.