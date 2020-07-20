Our only option is retaining Lungu in power – Lusambo

OUR only option is to make sure that Edgar Lungu remains in State House comes 2021, says PF Copperbelt chairperson for mobilization Bowman Lusambo.

The Kabushi PF member of parliament said the party’s top agenda was to ensure that the Copperbelt helps retain President Lungu as Head of State beyond 2021.

Lusambo said this when the mobilization committee held its first meeting with the Nathan Chanda-led Copperbelt PF provincial executive committee on Saturday.

And PF secretary general Davis Mwila has given guidance on how the mobilisation committee should operate.

This follows concerns by some members that the mobilisation committee had come to usurp power from the elected provincial executive.

“I wish to inform you that my office received a number of concerns on the terms of reference for the mobilisation committee in relation to the party structures and my office,” Mwila’s letter reads in part. “I also wish to advise you that mobilisation is a key constitutional responsibility of the elected party officials and secretariat. Therefore, I wish to direct and guide as follows; all programmes for the national mobilisation committee shall be approved and communicated to the provincial party committees by my office. All programmes for the committees shall be approved and communicated by the provincial party committees to structures and take note that the mobilisation committee is a subcommittee of the elected party officials and protocol should be observed all times to avoid conflict.”

Lusambo said his committee would work in line with the terms of reference to ensure that the party remained intact.

“The Central Committee made some changes to the mobilisation team as you are aware the chairman was Honourable Joe Malanji. We are here not to subtract the efforts of the provincial team. For us, we want to work with the provincial team. Our goal is the bigger picture which is to ensure that Edgar Lungu is back in State House in 2021. That is our goal and that is your goal as provincial executive. I want to assure you that our objective is to work with you,” said Lusambo.

“Ours is economic mobilisation where we will follow the people down to their homes that (is) how we will run our mobilisation team. It is to meet the people in Chipulukusu, Kabushi, Roan and Mpongwe to ensure we get them. We need to come up and win all the 22 seats on the Copperbelt.”

And Chanda said he was happy that finally the party elected structures were meeting with the mobilisation committee.

“This is what we are looking for. And I am happy and that is what we expect from you the committee to work in line with what the secretary general of the party has stated,” said Chanda.