Redemption

NEIL GORSUCH, the first Trump-nominated Justice to sit on the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) stole that position from what would have been the last justice appointed to that court by president Barack Obama.

That is not exactly correct. The opportunity was stolen by Mitch McConnell, the Republican majority leader in the Senate who refused to schedule hearings to ratify an Obama appointment when the vacancy arose after conservative and intelligent justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016, eight months before the next election which saw the election of President Trump. A ratification of an Obama nominee would have meant tilting the Court to the liberal centre and reorienting the Court from the conservative right. In crucial decisions of national importance, the SCOTUS usually split into predictable blocks of 5-4 votes in favour of the right-wing pendulum, unless a feat of judicial rebellion occurs when one of the conservative judges crosses the floor as it were to vote with the four liberal judges. The reverse is rare.

When Trump nominated Gorsuch, the nominee and eventual justice was regarded as sure bet to be a reliable right-wing vote and as such the confirmation was much contested which was made worse because he was regarded as having stolen the Obama opportunity when it was not him who did this. The Democrats felt robbed of a rare historic opportunity to tilt the court.

But justice Gorsuch recently rebelled against his assigned straitjacket and rattled Trump and the Republicans by recently in July 2020 writing a majority decision in which the liberal wing joined the ruling that according to treaty law, Native Americans were the owners of great chunks of the Midwest territories and not the federal government. It is reported that this is the most revolutionary and paradigm-shifting decision favouring the Native Americans in generations. The Federal government has been violating for centuries, treaties that they signed with Native Americans apportioning designated territories for continued native occupation with consonant rights therein. Hardly had these treaties been signed than they were breached by the White Settlers. This is the same story in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Federal governments and the judiciary always betrayed the Natives until recently when differently-experienced judges were appointed that brought different qualities in judging, in addition to ideology.

Gorsuch’s redemption from his right-wing ideological make-up came from the extra-judicial experience and background that Trump never took into account. Gorsuch was born in Colorado and practised law there for many years and was elevated to serve on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals based in Colorado. During his upbringing, Gorsuch came face to face with the struggles of Native Americans and understood their problems at a deeper level. This aspect of Gorsuch’s life and experience was s complete blind spot to Trump and others when he was being nominated, confirmed and ratified. Trump and others just saw the conservative right-wing side. No one probed or understood his care for native issues and Native Americans.

In my book, “The Politics of Judicial Diversity and Transformation” (2012), I posit the thesis that judicial diversity portends for increase in the quotient of justice within the judiciary, that is, diversity of gender, race, culture, religion, educational backgrounds, age, ideology, law practice areas, professional backgrounds etc must be fostered in the judiciary in order to produce the best informed judicial decisions. The more diverse the backgrounds, the better and more just the decisions are likely to be. My thesis came straight out of the numerous strands of diversity theories including the Critical Race Theory (CRT).

Diversity is a huge area of study. Famous judges like Benjamin Cardozo have written about it (“Nature of Judicial Process”); Bertha Wilson, the first female judge appointed to both the Ontario Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Canada, has written about it (“Will Women Judges Make a Differece”) as has Richard A Posner (“How Judges Think”) and many others. The objective of diversity theory is to get to understand the background influences in judges’ decisions as well as the character of individual judges and the judiciary as a whole.

Gorsuch’s redemption is complete in the sense that he has now written and published a book entitled, “A Republic if You Can Keep it” echoing the response by Benjamin Franklin who was asked after the Convention in 1781that decided the make-up of the US about what the Convention had produced or provided, “A Republic if You Can Keep it”, answered Franklin . America was up till then, a colony of Britain. America fought for a Republic to remove the shackles of colonialism.

Gorsuch’s book is one of the most enlightening and important books so far ever written by a sitting judge of the SCOTUS. Others have written but there is little evidence that their books triggered or were triggered by the ethos of redemption; (Chief Justice William Rehnquist, “The History of the Supreme Court of the United States”; “All the Laws But One” and “Grand Inquests” are all historical books; Sandra Day O’Connor, “The Majesty of the Law” is not about redemption; Clarence Thomas, “My Grandfather’s Son” is about one pulling oneself from their bootstraps to achieve success and this is not about redemption).

Redemption means transformative aspects of life that set one in a different position than expected and to do the unexpected.

It is my thesis that this book was written to answer his nomination, confirmation and appointment critics who had wrongly pigeonholed him into an unrepentant right-winger. He explains his background, embedded in there is his judicial philosophy, he details the goings on in the SCOTUS like no other judge has delved into before. He is literally telling the world that “I am a product of many backgrounds and layers and I am not alone, I am involved in complex human processes with others etc.’’ Although Gorsuch is wedded to Scalia’s “originalism” and “textual” theories of constitutional interpretation, he strays into the territory of the constitution as a “living tree” theory of interpretation. Gorsuch argues that all citizens must participate in making the US a better constitutional union. This message must also resonate in Zambia and elsewhere. Citizens must be engaged in protecting and enhancing their constitutional democracies.

Ultimately, Gorsuch’s book is about diversity. One can now understand how come a conservative judge like him can transcend the expectations of the appointing authority and at certain junctures, pen a most revolutionary decision in decades favouring a most downtrodden constituency in the US: Native Americans? As great American chief justice Oliver Wendelm Holmes once said: “the life of the law is not logic but experience”, all theoretical interpretations pale in preference to experience.

This book gives the background to this decision without even mentioning the decision itself. The book came at the same time as the revolutionary decision in early July 2020.

I am not saying that from now onwards Gorsuch will stop being right-wing. He will not because that is part of his judicial trail but this decision and this book trailblazes his redemption from his being pilloried during and after his confirmation as an unreformable right-wing zealot. We know that he can no longer be taken for granted, just like the chief justice, John Roberts can no longer be taken for granted.

There have been a number of redemptions in US judicial history. The most famous is that of Hugo Black. He was a member of the Kuklaxklan (KKK), a racist paramilitary organisation from 1926 to just about before his appointment to the SCOTUS in the late 1930s. His having been a member of the KKK was only discovered after he had already been sitting on the Court. A firestorm ensued but Black could not be recalled.

Black embarked on a most ambitious programme of redemption no SCOTUS judge has ever engendered to date. He became one of the most liberal judges during the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s except during his last years on the Court as an old man when he reverted to his conservative roots. He retired at the beginning of the 1970s. Everybody is capable of redemption. Others like Clarence Thomas the second African American to be appointed to the SCOTUS, he has remained in his conservative cocoon.

Redemption is not limited to the judiciary alone. Take the example of Mark Fuhrman, a police officer who was blamed for the acquittal of O J Simpson in the trial of the Century in the US in 1994/1995. Simpson was charged with murdering his ex-wife and her friend. There was so much ‘bloody’ evidence and it was supposed to be s slam-dunk kind of case until police investigator Fuhrman who found the bloody glove behind Simpson’s house denied that he had ever called a black person ‘Nigger’. Nigger is a fighting word in North America. It transpired Simpson was acquitted, Fuhrman was blamed; a criminal had escaped.

Instead of disappearing, Fuhrman decided to engage in one of the most redemptive activities rarely seen by a law enforcement officer. He stated writing books on unsolved murder cases some of which ended up being reinvestigated and some solved as a result of Fuhrman’s books. He also wrote a magisterial book opposing the death penalty. His redemption is simply out of this world. Some of his books for the interested reader include: “A Simple Act of Murder” (JFK case of 1963; “Murder in Brentwood”(OJ Simpson case); “Murder in Spokane”; “Murder in Greenwich” (case solved because of this book); “Death and Justice” (Against the death penalty); “Silent Witness” (forensic science). I would recommend Fuhrman’s books to any police officer interested in perfecting their investigatory work and in how to write true crime books based on Criminal investigations.

Let’s get back however, to judicial redemption.

The lesson from Gorsuch and Hugo Black (and US chief justice Earl Warren whom I have written about before) closer home with Mogoeng Mogoeng, the chief justice of South Africa and others around the world, is that judges can morph into judicial redemption and or be made to engage into redemption by others through engaged criticisms and calls for accountability. Gorsuch recommends a fully engaged citizenry in the affairs of the constitution of the country and to solidify constitutionalism or “A Republic if You Can Keep It”. In Zambia we want to keep our Republic a Constitutional democracy under the rule of law.

The author teaches law.