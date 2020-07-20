Should police protest against cadre brutality?

[By Melvin Chisanga]

IN A bizarre turn of events, the Zambia Police Service has fallen prey to PF cadre brutality. Funny as it may sound, this is the current predicament that stands before our men and women in uniform. The hunter has become the hunted. Where will the vulnerable run to in this country when the frontline in the defence of justice has been turned into the most desperate for the same?

Those that have been following Vantage Point for some time would recall that the February 24 edition of this article titled ‘Chickens have come home to roost’ was, for the most part, focused on how Zambia Police has been compromised by the glorification of cadres by the PF regime. Excuse me if – for those who read that edition – this one sounds more like it too.

I shall as much as possible endeavour to nuance this one according to the latest developments regarding this issue, but please cut me some slack if peradventure it sounds more like the previous one. And even if it did, am I not allowed to ‘plagiarize’ my own works when the government can do it with other countries’ works?

Whilst what happened at the Central Police Station is jaw-dropping to those that have not seen the cadre shielding by government as a ticking time bomb, it is mere vindication of our ever growing concern about how hooliganism is being nurtured by the PF led government to some of us who have been speaking against it for some time now. The situation in which the Zambia Police Service has found itself in is very unfortunate, to say the least. But how did we get here?

Like many other problems that this country has grappled with before, the issue of cadres also deserves a disaster status. However, even before I begin to trace the origins of this cadre problem in Zambia, there is need to contextualise the meaning and our application of the word cadre in the Zambian case. Whilst we as Zambians have used the word ‘cadre’ as a synonym of the word ‘hooligan’, the two words are more of antonyms of each other.

Contrary to those militias we have referred to as cadres, a cadre is not even a person, but a group of people particularly trained for a specific cause. But wait a minute! Since a cadre is a group of people chosen for a specific purpose, we could as well look at all the protection of hooligans by the PF government as passively training them for the purpose of violence, couldn’t we? So we are right, except we can only call these nurtured hooligans a cadre when they are in groups.

Whilst cadres are not a new phenomenon to the Zambian political arena, the militias that they have evolved to in recent years is unprecedented. Though every political party in this country, both ruling and opposition, past and present (save for some small lone-soldier parties) has had those radical followers who could defend its ideologies no matter what, it is the PF that we have seen militarising, arming, nurturing and exalting their political supporters to a status even higher than that of police. But the question about how we got here is still pending.

The current political cadre violence that we are experiencing traces most of its origins from the “vote by panga” PF convention in Kabwe where President Lungu emerged victorious, do you remember? That was the same convention that brought the Kabwe Central lawmaker, Mr. Tutwa Ngulube, to the limelight when he presided over an election where he had to count the number of pangas that were brandished in favour of President Lungu, to later declare him winner of a violence-charged intra-party election.

Having been baptised and declared capable to lead this group of individuals who could see nothing wrong with their own intra-party voting process, but went ahead to sponsor Mr Lungu as their candidate for a national election. I see President Lungu as a wrong person to ask to denounce and stop the violence that today characterises not only our political arena but our entire livelihood too.

With due respect to the school of thought which posits that President Lungu is the only person in this country who has the powers to end this violence simply by a decree, and rightly so. I understand his silence, or at most, equivocal approach to the issue of violence. He is just being loyal to the system that did not only gift him both his party and republican presidency in the past, but pretty much still remains the trump card to do likewise for him in the future. This has made cadres his captors as he is forced to put up with their violent tendencies, much to the perturbation of the nation.

One of his biggest nightmares in as far as dealing with the cadres has been how to harmonise their functions with those of the police. The President has been caught up in a catch-22 situation in the sense that while he needs Zambia Police to maintain law and order in this country, the biggest culprits in as far as breaking that very law and order are his colleagues that will always come handy for him during elections.

From my vantage point, the Sesheke saga stands as a clear testament as to who, between the police and the cadres, President Lungu sides with. By firing the police for simply doing their job, President Lungu showed the world that cadres are as important to his cause as police are to the security of the citizens. Realising that cadres had become the President’s sacred cows in as far as lawlessness is concerned, the entire police service has since then been afraid to deal with any issues to do with cadres for fear of either being transferred far away from civilisation – if one is lucky – or losing their job in the worst-case scenario.

Having noticed the President’s bias towards them, the cadres have sought to utilise the opportunity to go about doing their business, which most of the time borders on illegalities, as the police look on helplessly. In some cases, the police have had to deliberately walk away from some scenes just to try and avoid the shame of failing to act from onlookers and bystanders. Where are we going as a country?

As if the shame this status quo has brought on them is not enough, some police officers have further compromised themselves by accepting to be used by cadres as bodyguards just to have a piece of their stolen cake, as was seen on social media not long ago. Really? Some senior police officers and ruling party politicians are also accomplices in criminal activities that are committed by these cadres in the sense that they have been receiving proceeds of the same. That is why even when they appear on the smokescreen to speak against certain things that cadres do, they find it difficult to look into the camera and speak with confidence. They do so many clandestine activities with these criminals in party regalia that they can’t even touch them.

What JJ Banda and fellows did recently at Central Police is just but one of the telltale signs of things we should expect to see in the near future in this country. It is an indication of how cadres no longer have any fear for the police. Like I have already alluded to, we know where they draw their courage from: President Lungu’s protection. But be that as it may, not to the extent of following our “ba mwami bazungu” in their offices, no!

I wonder what else remains for these cadres to do for the President to see them for who they really are: a national disaster really deserving his declaration as such. What the President should know is that these hooligans commit most of these crimes using his name and whenever our police hear a criminal mention “icipani” (the party), they know they have to choose between professionalism and losing their job. But who would want to lose their job in our current economic situation?

The result is the current situation where even if there could be overwhelming evidence of a crime committed by a cadre, as was the case with the shooting of Mapenzi Chibulo and Lawrence Banda, the killing of Obed Kasongo in cold blood, all by known criminals being shielded by the ruling party, to now see these cadres go to the extent of beating police physically and publicly only heightens our fear for ourselves because from where I stand, it is only the President who we can report to as he is the only person that remains for cadres to fear. But should we live that in a democracy and is it practical?

I’m appealing to the President to look into this latest plight of the police before the country descends into total chaos. If he is the popular President that his supporters say he is, Mr Lungu should for once remove his fear of losing his cadres by putting them in their right place: jail. All those movie-like window dressing exercises such as the one we saw where it had to take the entire Deputy Inspector General of Police to perform a duty that could have been ably handled by the lowest ranked police officer are just a waste of time. Our police are competent enough to execute their duties if only they are allowed to do their job without political interference.

To my fellow citizens, I ask you to join me in denouncing and condemning cadre brutality of police in the strongest terms possible. How about we write to the IG to ask for a police permit to do a peaceful demonstration on their behalf? Would that be a bad idea? I have never demonstrated against anything, but for the sake of our police, l’m ready to make my maiden appearance. Hope they don’t give their usual excuse of not having enough manpower to handle the event, would they? Cry my beloved country!

chisangamelvin651@gmail.com