Ex-Roan miners petition Lungu over their benefits

OVER 5,000 former Roan Antelope Mine workers in Luanshya have petitioned President Edgar Lungu to intervene and give them the money they worked for.

The ex-miners gathered at Mpatamato Secondary School where they presented their petition to Luanshya mayor Nathan Chanda.

The ex-miners claim that many of their colleagues have since died from depression and poverty.

“…non-payment of NAPSA and Mukuba funds. We request that you help us get our NAPSA and Mukuba funds. We, former miners used to contribute to the treasury through taxes but we feel we are not being cared for despite our contributions and this has caused a lot of misery to our lives,” former Roan Antelope Mining Cooperation Association (RAMCOS) chairman Martin Chisanga said. “Help us get our benefits, we have nowhere to go apart from crying to you. Please redeem us from this problem. We trust that we can be helped. We have been told enough stories. Go and tell the President that we are crying even if we have made mistakes. Please tell the President that we are suffering but we are his children also.”

But Chanda blamed the Administrator General for the delay in paying the former miners’ terminal benefits.

“I must state that I’m disappointed with the office of the Administrator General for taking so long to address this matter,” Chanda said.

He urged the ex-miners to take up farming.

“Let me…when people get money, this idea that you have that people go in agriculture is very key and welcome. I know how hardworking the people of Luanshya are. So through the cooperatives that have been formed, we need feedback so that we push for what we have and what we are about to achieve,” said Chanda.

And an ex-miner, Felix Mwansa said the ex-miners are only given fake promises when it is elections time.

“We had an election in Roan, we were promised that our money will be paid, but look nothing has happened,” said Mwansa. “This government should not think that we can be cheated. You tell a lie, no vote.”