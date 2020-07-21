I’ve great options for running mate – HH

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has outlined priority areas of reflection as his party forms government in 2021.

Discussing in depth the composition of his government, “when UPND assumes office next year”, Hichilema said consultations were on-going on the matter of his running mate.

“My running mate, should the party allow me to be the 2021 presidential candidate, will be a person who would be ready to assume the presidency should anything happen to me. I am fortunate to have great options and consultations are on-going. This is not a matter that should be rushed to be announced, even if my mind is made up now. I can give an example of the US election, scheduled for this November, where the incumbent’s challenger, Joe Biden is yet to announce his running mate within months of the election. This practice is not uncommon, but I can assure you that you will not be disappointed. His or her name will be withheld for now and so will the names of the desired ministers,” Hichilema said. “What many of you may know by now is that the PF have been engaged in highly undemocratic and disruptive activities to increase their chances of retaining power. Not only did they interfere with the 2016 elections, they have continued to meddle with the electoral process by limiting our freedom of movement, abusing the police, closing media institutions, and buying councillors. In such an undemocratic and hostile environment, we cannot afford to expose the majority of the people that will make up our government. It is a question of timing.”

He said under a normal and functioning democracy, people would be free to show themselves as being part of the opposition and freely express themselves without threats to their lives, businesses, and wellbeing.

Hichilema said his team would reflect on key objectives for the first term of office, which include turning around the economy and economic diversification.

He said his team would also look at strengthening institutions and the country’s democracy.

“Your in-coming government 2021-2026. Good evening beloved citizens, last week, I had the privilege of engaging with citizens on my Twitter page, where I addressed a number of questions. One matter that kept coming up from numerous citizens was the issue of the composition of our government, when we assume office next year. I deliberately did not address it but promised to provide detailed feedback on my thoughts and basis for the decisions we will make regarding the composition of the cabinet and many other crucial positions,” Hichilema said. “I have addressed these issues in past engagements but I’m happy to shed more light. Understandably, many of you are hoping that I’ll list names and corresponding roles and positions. Unfortunately, not now, but allow me to provide some context and the foundation for the formation of your government from 2021 to 2026. Firstly, our team must be a reflection of our key objectives for the first term of office, which include: turning around the economy, economic diversification, strengthening institutions and strengthening our democracy.”

Hichilema said his team would also reflect on the national unity and quality education.

He also listed quality healthcare and restoring the rule of law as some of the things his team in the new government would mirror on.

Hichilema said those were some of the objectives, which are anchored on the goal to raise the standards of living for all Zambians.

“Points 1 & 2 will produce quality jobs and increase the participation of Zambians across our economy, enabling the creation of local wealth. Point 3 provides for better oversight, discipline, prudence and the fight against corruption. Point 4 will enable free speech, a free press, judicial independence, as well as the independence of the Electoral Commission of Zambia. Point 5 tackles tribalism and ensures there is diversity of tribe, gender & the youth in our government, where no one will be marginalised. Points 6 and 7 addresses our goal to invest in human capital and point 8 involves developing independent institutions that are devoid of political influence, ensuring that the three arms of government are independent and effectively execute their mandate,” he said. “The above is our agenda and with this background, it will be necessary to have in place a sound team to execute. We must bear in mind that there is a civil service in place. Our initial assessment of the calibre of many who are employed in the civil service, is that most are actually sound. There has however, been problems with regards to politicisation of key roles such as directors and permanent secretaries. A significant number of directors and PSs will have to be evaluated based on their competencies, performance and record.”

Hichilema said UPND would not fire anyone for political reasons but rather, the choice of those who stay or go, would be based on merit.

He promised that most good civil servants would stay, even though they were engaged through the PF system.

“Some will, of course, come from outside the government. This may be disconcerting to many but we have to be inclusive and objective. It is no secret that the civil service is riddled with highly incompetent PF cadres with questionable qualifications. Those are undoubtedly going. It is also not a secret that the civil service is not a reflection of the diversity of our country. It must be balanced by various tribes, youths, gender and other groups,” he said.

Hichilema said the Public Service Management Division and the Human Resource department of the government would conduct an audit to ensure that not only would they have competent and qualified people but would erase the corrupt phenomenon of “ghost workers”.

Hichilema insisted that the civil service must attract excellence and people with the capacity to carry out duties for the benefit of their employers, the citizens of Zambia.

“This provides a background on our intentions with the civil service and more light will be shed in our manifesto that we shall launch in due course. With regards to the foreign missions/diplomatic service, like the rest of the civil service, it is all about merit. Not who is Bally’s friend, relative or tribe mate. Our foreign missions must be occupied by high commissioners and officers who are appointed on merit and who can fulfill our diplomatic, trade and economic objectives with absolute excellence,” he said.

Hichilema said the UPND was highly rigorous when vetting people for roles in the central bank and other important statutory bodies and that the diplomatic service must be no different.

“We need career professionals who carry out our outlined objectives. We have developed performance metrics, similar to those used in the private sector, that will be strictly enforced. Our aim is to have a truly competent & effective government that delivers on the people’s aspirations. Before we get into cabinet ministers, I’ll refresh your memory on where they come from. In accordance with our current Constitution, they have to be elected and nominated members of parliament,” he said. “It is from that pool of people that I’ll make choices. We first of all have to nominate strong candidates for our parliamentary seats who have requisite qualifications and skills in various vocations from the ministries I intend them to lead. They then have to win the seats before they are eligible to be appointed ministers. We will not adopt any minister from the current PF government to serve in any ministerial position in ours.”

Hichilema said he had identified highly impressive candidates that would be nominated to parliament to serve in key technical ministries that would deliver “our economic turnaround”.

“These include finance, agriculture, mines, commerce and investment. I must also inform you that we have an elective conference coming up where National Management Committee members will be elected. The presidential candidate for the UPND will also be determined. I am offering myself for re-election. As you can see, there are numerous factors that affect who will serve in our government but in due course, as we move past various milestones, you will be informed. You have my word on this,” he said.

Hichilema said he had heard many people say that they did not want recycled politicians.

He said while most of the people in the next government would be new, he urged people to understand that there were some former ministers from previous governments with a wealth of experience and capacity that UPND would certainly call on.

“This should not disappoint you because the few who have served in government before, have institutional memory and experience that we certainly need. The ones I have in mind have my full confidence and I have no doubt that they will be serving diligently in our government. I would like to conclude with two final points. First is regarding your next vice-president and the other is concerning why it is also necessary that we withhold the identity of some of your future ministers,” said Hichilema.