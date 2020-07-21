Misapplication of cooperatives in Zambia

By definition a cooperative is a farm, business, or organisation which is owned and run jointly by its members, who share in the profits or benefits. It involves mutual assistance in working towards a common goal. The first cooperative in the world is traced to 1844, when a group of twenty-eight men who were weavers and skilled workers in other trades formed a cooperative society. They created the business principles to guide their work and established a shop in which to sell their goods. The driver of this cooperative was to have a strong voice when marketing their products. This principle has evolved and some of the best cooperatives in the world have gone to establish strong businesses including formation of very big and strong banks; bigger than our own. The world’s largest cooperative for instance, is in the banking sector called the CrŽdit Agricole Group.

In Zambia cooperatives have been established in many sectors but they are mostly synonymous with agricultural production, and input acquisition in particular. In this sector, the principle of cooperatives has been abused so much by both the primary beneficiaries as well as people that are supposed to advise and manage them. For instance, these organisations have been used to access products and services and common ones are agricultural inputs and advisory services in form of extension advice. There are over a thousand agricultural cooperatives in Zambia and of this number, less than hundred are operating as serious businesses (going concern). A lot of them are only active during the time of accessing agricultural inputs as earlier stated. This is against the principle of cooperatives. Cooperatives are supposed to be organisations established for the purpose of purchasing and marketing the products of its members. These include shareholders and ordinary members for the primary role of procuring supplies for resale to the members, whose profits are distributed in form of dividends. We are likely to remain as we are if we don’t have a complete paradigm shift of how cooperatives should operate. It was grateful to note that in the recent past, the department of cooperatives was moved from the Ministry of Agriculture to the Ministry of Trade and Commerce. However, the sad part is that they have continued to operate as they used to before. This for instance, has led to over 80 per cent of the solar mills that were procured to be ‘blue elephants’ in the midst of dry grass. What are some of the immediate things that needs to be done for cooperatives to tick in this country?

Cooperatives are an effective way of providing services efficiently to producers and providers of services. For instance, Japan is known as a land of cooperatives because of the sheer number of successful cooperatives there. To make the cooperative tick, we need to understand the purpose for these organisations. We have already indicated that these are supposed to be autonomous associations of persons united voluntarily to meet their common economic, social, and cultural needs and aspirations through a jointly-owned and democratically controlled enterprise. This purpose falls short of the reasons cooperatives are formed in this country. On many occasions, we have heard leaders and technocrats advising producers that they need to form cooperatives so that they can access inputs – this is wrong! Secondly, they have further been advised to form cooperatives so that they can produce crops for instance. This further disturbs me so much! I have seen some cooperatives for example, with a minimum of twenty women that are cultivating a field of less than a hectare or two. They would be cultivating maize and anticipating to sell the produce and share dividends after harvest. This to me, is nothing other than sharing poverty and making people to be perpetual beggars. Even if they were to harvest six tonnes per hectare, at the current selling price of K110 per bag, they will only realise K13,200. This income if shared amongst the twenty members, each will only get K660. This will be the income for the whole year. The principle of cooperatives is that individual members should be producing in their own fields and use the cooperative for purposes of negotiating with buyers for better prices after putting their produce together. Our leaders have used the ignorance of cooperative members by manipulating them that they can only benefit by forming cooperatives to produce. As we get to 2021, the sentence, ‘form cooperatives so that you can access inputs and be empowered’ is likely to be misused more often than ever. My advice to the farmers and general cooperative members is that if you ever hear anyone promising you in this line, don’t ever look at him/her again. Let them talk of forming cooperatives for purposes of negotiating for a market as well as accessing services that individuals will use in their various enterprises. Individual members of cooperatives generally lack business acumen, and by coming together, we are trying to pool ideas together for negotiations and sharing best practices. Never again should you think that cooperatives are there for you to jointly grow cassava to sell to Zambian Breweries in Luapula or owning a fish pond and selling the fish, NO! Own your individual field or fish pond and use those cooperatives for purposes of negotiating marketing services to Zambian Breweries and other respective markets. We have explained this in detail in our book ‘A Guide to Agribusiness in Zambia: Untapped Opportunities’.

