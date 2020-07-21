Patson Daka: The Power Dynamos Effect

[By Ponga Liwewe]

His arms raised in jubilation and looking to the heavens, Patson Daka celebrated his 66th minute strike; the lone goal of the match that effectively ended Algeria’s world cup dream. In doing so, he revived Zambia’s hopes of world cup qualification in a group of tough African giants, Nigeria and Cameroon, also in the race to get to Russia 2018.

Even before he altered the course of Zambia’s world cup campaign, Daka’s career trajectory had been spectacularly rising over the previous 10 months prior to that match. His star had risen so high that he had been catapulted from a striker who, in the eyes of many, did not look like he would amount to much, to become the leading striker for the national team, in addition to being one of the few players plying their trade in Europe, for the Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

Daka’s first stirrings of a successful career began when he was identified at the 2013 Airtel Rising Stars tournament as a 13-year-old, where the best young talents from across the country were identified, and chosen to play in the national playoffs. He made the final selection to the team that went on to play in a continental tournament of the top teams from other countries with Airtel operations. Daka then spent time at Lusaka Celtic in the lower leagues where he joined the many young players who have progressed through the ranks there to move on to successful careers later on, under the watchful eye of the club proprietor, Lee Kawanu, who nurtured them onto European careers.

He had his first taste of premier league football while at his boyhood club, Nchanga Rangers. His great leap forward came when he played at Power Dynamos, the Copperbelt Energy Corporation-owned team that has, over the years, established a reputation for giving young players opportunities where many top clubs feared to take the gamble, preferring instead to sign more experienced stars or foreign talent.

In Daka’s full season at Power Dynamos, as a precocious teenager, he was effectively thrown into the deep-end as the out-and-out centre-forward for the demanding and occasionally unforgiving fans. The departure of the vesatile Alex Ng’onga for club football in Congo Brazzaville saw the young striker shouldering a level of responsibility above his developmental status. While the fans showed their impatience by demanding goals, the coaches were more patient.

National team coach Herve Renard and assistant, Patrice Beaumelle, paid particular attention to Daka, calling him up to the national team very early, and recognising that his pace and strength were almost equal to that of a fully-fledged professional player but that his ball-handling needed more refinement. It was something that the coaches could work on over time, and that would come with greater experience and more confidence. To his credit, Daka worked tirelessly, sometimes under unfair criticism and with the weight of the world on his shoulders. He belatedly won the hearts of the Power Dynamos faithful when he scored an all-important bullet-like header against local rivals Nkana for an all-important win. The celebrations went through the night and that was to be the turning point of his relationship with the fans.

For the Power Dynamos and CEC officials celebrating in the executive stand, the all-encompassing joy of football was epitomised in that goal and the win that followed it. The club’s long-term development policy was vindicated. Here was a player following the tradition of those who had preceded him and lit the stage before, thanks to the trust placed in youth and football development.

In the past, great young players had come through the club’s ranks to become the stuff of legends and club folklore. Like Daka, the great Wisdom Chansa had led the line for Power Dynamos in an era when giants walked the Zambian football terrain. Later, the young terriers, Douglas Mwamba and Kenan Simambe, tormented men whom tradition and culture wouldn’t allow them to look in the eye, as they danced their way down both flanks, taking Power Dynamos to domestic success and an African title. The shy but immensely talented Gibson Shikilwa, also as a fragile teen, mesmerised defenders into submission before injury sadly curtailed him.

As he honed his finishing skills into a finely-tuned weapon, Patson Daka now showed why he had won the hearts of football’s top tactical minds when less astute followers of the game questioned his credentials. He had to overcome hurdles that had derailed many young players before him to win the hearts of football fans across the country.

He was the fulcrum of the Zambia attack as the U20 national team conquered the COSAFA region in 2016, steamrolling over all their zonal opponents, before going on to become, for the first time ever, African U20 champion in 2017. In the tournament, the now-prolific Daka scored four goals to finish joint top scorer. He was also voted player of the tournament.

To crown it all, he won the 2017 Africa Young Player of the Year award as the young Zambian team won hearts across Africa for their free-flowing, audacious football style. They also reached the quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup, where they again became the darlings of the tournament, but were only undone by the superiority of their opponents coaching expertise over the Zambian bench.

Today, Patson Daka is on the verge of reaching the pinnacle of world football if he bridges the gap after his first successful season in the top flight of Austrian football. Like Takumi Minamino and Erling Haaland who, before him, have transitioned from RB Salzburg to Liverpool and Bourussia Dortmund respectively, much depends on whether he can successfully surmount the challenges before him.

His experiences in Kitwe, where his time at Power Dynamos, and the CEC-driven youth-first football philosophy toughened him up, will stand him in good stead. In the eyes of millions of young Zambian boys, the dream of playing at the highest levels of world football will instantly be seen as achievable if Patson Daka dares tread where no Zambian player has gone before.