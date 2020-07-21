The SP programme makes sense – Kafwabulula

I JOINED the Socialist Party much like a lot of young comrades in the party because the party programme makes sense, says 21-year-old party national spokesperson Rehoboth Kafwabulula.

She also says she is aware about society being patriarchal in nature.

Kafwabulula explained that she is a young Zambian who is not very much different from other 21-year olds, contrary to social media.

“I’m very much like other young people. I like sport, I like to listen to music, [to] chill. So, I’m just another young person,” Kafwabulula said on Phoenix Radio’s Weekend Conversations programme on Saturday evening. “Ever since the party announcement came out on social media, people have been flooding my inbox on Facebook talking about ‘oh yes! This is inspirational. You are so great, you are so fabulous.’ But I’m really not that great, all that fabulous.”

She said she was simply another young person who happened to be participating in national politics.

“I joined the Socialist Party, much like a lot of young comrades in the party, because the party programme makes sense. It is not your everyday merry-go-round politics [but] it’s politics that is giving solutions to actual problems. It is a means to an end for a lot of us…” Kafwabulula explained.

She also pointed out that she did not grow up with an aspiration of joining politics in her later years in life.

“The truth of the matter is that I haven’t always aspired to be a member even of a political party. I wasn’t sitting around as a 12-year-old thinking ‘I should grow up and become a politician.’ It’s something that just happened along the way,” she said. “But also I didn’t join the Socialist Party because I want to participate in politics. [But] I joined the Socialist Party, much like a lot of young comrades in the party, because the party programme makes sense.”

Kafwabulula reiterated that she joined the Socialist Party right around the time it was being formed.

“What really drew me to the party was the fact that these people seemed to have had a plan. A lot of times you listen to politicians and even what they are propagating in their manifesto, it’s blank. It’s empty as jargon! You ask yourself ‘how does it solve systematic problems?’ It doesn’t!” Kafwabulula noted. “I joined the party and became a bit active with them…In September last year we had our congress where I was elected to become a Member of the Central Committee, the highest decision-making body, outside of the party congress. So, I am a member of the central committee.”

She further indicated that a few weeks ago, “other comrades in the central committee decided that it wouldn’t be a bad idea for this young woman to also become the national spokesperson of the party.”

“So, here we are,” Kafwabulula said.

“[But] we live in a very patriarchal society – a society that is anti-women.”

Kafwabulula underscored that the Socialist Party had progressive things it was doing and would continue to do in the weeks and months leading up to the 2021 general elections.

“It is going to normalise not just youth participation [in politics] but women participation, as well. The truth of the matter is that a great majority of 21-year-old MPs, 22-year-old MPs [and] even women MPs are going to have to confront the society that is not so willing to accept them. But you just have to prove yourself at the end of the day,” noted Kafwabulula.

“When you are trying to change the world, the world is not always so willing to change. But you just take it one step at a time…”