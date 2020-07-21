They set rules they themselves don’t obey

Dr Chitalu Chilufya has failed to give satisfactory answers on why Patriotic Front cadres and leaders have continued holding public meetings and other gatherings in contravention of statutory instruments he himself had issued to restrict public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It cannot be denied that Patriotic Front cadres and leaders have been holding public meetings across the country. It cannot also be denied that there had been ‘rallies’ of Patriotic Front cadres and leaders every time Dr Chilufya appeared at the Magistrate’s Court for his corruption case. This is in clear contravention of coronavirus restrictions.
Dr Chilufya, as Minister of Health, issued Statutory Instruments 21, 22, and 62 to regulate the public health measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. But he himself and fellow Patriotic Front leaders are not observing these restrictions. Why?
That is how they have generally been running the country. Rules and laws are not there to restrict them but others. They have been operating above the law and with impunity. There policy has been “boma ni boma” – as the people who govern they were untouchable; they were the government itself.
And they do this not only with the coronavirus restrictions but also the public order Act. Patriotic Front cadres and supporters demonstrate at will and without a police permit they insist should be obtained by others under the public order Act.
The police are hunting down opposition members and arresting them for holding small meetings without police permits and in contravention of coronavirus restrictions.
This legal abuse by the Patriotic Front cadres and leaders is a real threat to the rule of law and must be stopped.
There’s need for equality before the law. Each one of us must be treated equally by the law. The law must guarantee that no individual nor group of individuals be privileged or discriminated against by the government.
