Zambia’s capital market can soar above economic challenges – SEC

DESPITE the current economic challenges, the capital market in Zambia has the potential to excel above average, says Securities and Exchange Commission CEO Philip Chitalu.

And Regional Debt Capital Markets at Stanbic Bank Zambia Mwila Pascal Mwenya called for introduction of a capital market index that will measure economic performance in the country.

Speaking in a recent Anakazi Banking Online Conversation, Chitalu expressed confidence that Zambia’s capital market could grow if the exchange rate and inflation were closely monitored.

“We really have to watch our inflation; we watch the performance of the money markets in terms of returns on bond, and of course, we have to watch the exchange rate; it has to be stable to encourage people to invest for the long term,” he said.

Capital markets refer to the places where savings and investments are moved between suppliers of capital and those who need capital. They consist of the primary market, where new securities are issued and sold, and the secondary market, where already-issued securities are traded between investors. The most common capital markets are the stock market and the bond market.

Chitalu underscored the importance of a stable currency to the performance of the capital market.

“The stability of the exchange rate is very, very key to the performance of capital markets, because if I bring $1 million into the economy, how much do I take out in 12 months? If the exchange rate has moved against me, and if I did not hedge, then I would have lost out,” he noted.

The SEC CEO stressed that high inflation could negatively impact the capital market as it would discourage long-term investment. Zambia’s annual inflation rate currently stands at 15.9 per cent.

“With your inflation going up, investing long-term becomes of concern to most people because then you’ll have your capital eroded within a short period of time,” Chitalu said.

And Mwila called for the introduction of a capital market index to measure economic performance in Zambia.

“In Zambia, we’ve seen the growth of Stanbic’s PMI [Purchasing Managers’ Index] as an economic indicator that stands out, and we have the dollar-kwacha indicator, but what’s missing is the LuSE [Lusaka Stock Exchange] index, which should be there, and looked at as the first line indicator of whether the economy is heading this way or that way,” said Mwila. “If you have a healthy and functioning capital market, it becomes another barometer for the economy, which can be used to quote whether the economy is performing well or performing badly. And so, it’s very, very important that we have a capital market that is robust enough for the index to be used as a barometer for the economy.”