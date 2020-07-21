Zanaco refuse to play Forest

THE Football Association of Zambia says it will soon give a position on Forest versus Zanaco saga.

Zambia premier league manager Brian Mulenga said the association would soon issue a statement over the matter.

This comes after Zanaco Football Club general manager Marlon Kananda insisted that his team be awarded three points and three goals from Saturday’s game that was put off minutes before kickoff.

The game was cancelled after it was established that 28 players and staff at Forest Rangers had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, in a video that has gone viral, Kananda said Zanaco would not play Forest again, claiming that his team had already won.

“This is what has happened, but this is football. We had a meeting with FAZ, we have discussed the whole issue; the entire episode. We all wanted to kick the ball and play competitive football but, unfortunately, our opponents had reasons why they didn’t play,” he said. “We have made it very clear that this game we traveled, and if they knew that their team was not ready with the results…even Zanaco, we did out test on Saturday and we have not received our results but we are here. But our colleagues, I’m told they did the test and got their reunion Wednesday, so they knew, so there is a lot of confusion.”

Kananda said Zanaco had already informed FAZ about their decision not to play Forest.

“So, we have told FAZ that we are not going to play Forest. To us, this is a win and we should now start focusing on playing Nkana on Wednesday,” said Kananda. “So, gentlemen (players) let’s not start thinking otherwise, we’re not going to break camp until we play Nkana, and I expect everyone to focus on that game.”