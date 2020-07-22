‘Ba President baleikala apaweme, lelo ine ndeikala mung’anda iileloka no umutenge utobeke’

CHIEF Nkole of the Swaka-Lala speaking people of Kapiri Mposhi district has appealed to President Edgar Lungu to ensure that his government expedites construction of his palace.

Chief Nkole lamented that he is currently staying in a dilapidated house due to government’s failure to build a new house at his palace.

The traditional leader disclosed that the PF government, under the leadership of late president Michael Sata had pledged to construct a new palace for him, but up to date nothing had been done.

Chief Nkole said that it was government’s responsibility to ensure that traditional leaders had decent shelter and lead dignified lives.

“Ba President baleikala apaweme. Lelo ine ndeikala mung’anda iileloka no umutenge uutobeke [the President is living in a decent house while I am living a house that is leaking with broken iron sheets],” chief Nkole said. “Bushe ifi efyo basunga abafyashi [Is this the way you look after parents?”

Meanwhile, Nkole bemoaned the deplorable state of roads in his chiefdom, which were making it difficult for his subjects to transports goods and services in and out of the area.

Chief Nkole was speaking when UPND Kapiri Mposhi member of parliament Stanley Kakubo paid a courtesy call on him at his palace.

And Kakubo told the traditional leader that to the best of his knowledge, government had embarked on the construction of palaces across the country in a phased manner but most projects had stalled due to financial constraints.

Kakubo said it was unfortunate that chief Nkole had no decent shelter.

The parliamentarian was, however, quick to say that he would follow up the matter with the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs in his quest to ensure that government constructs palaces for all the three chiefs in his constituency.

Kakubo explained that parliamentarians had a responsibility of providing an oversight role on the execution of projects by government in their respective constituencies./SM