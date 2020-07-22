Kapoche aspirant laments limited voice to help residents

KAPOCHE Constituency 2021 aspirant Luckson Lungu says he is limited to help because he doesn’t have a voice.

Speaking when he donated 30 blankets to Nyanje Mission Hospital on Sunday, Lungu, who is a businessman under the name Mwaiwanu, said he had a heart for the people but certain things were beyond his capacity to help.

He said the moment the hospital mortuary was down, he wanted to come in to help but he realised he had no voice to speak for the problem to be sorted out.

“We have a heart to help our communities in several ways but the only challenge is that I don’t have a voice. I don’t have a voice to say ‘can you do this or that’ but if at all I am given the instruments of power to say you are now so and so, truly we can help. I was touched and affected when the mortuary was down, as you know the van which you have been seeing carrying copses from here to various communities and when the mortuary was down, people could request us to help them take their dead from this hospital to St Francis and back for the burial to the level that a single funeral could cost us K1000 for fuel alone and in some instances we are asked by vulnerable families to help them with a coffin but we have no right to deny because problems come when a person has nothing,” Lungu stated.

He also noted that people judge a person before they know what that person was capable of doing.

“We have a tendency of judging people even before we know what they are capable of doing…” Lungu said.

Lungu observed that in this COVID period, people have concentrated so much on donating COVID-19 prevention items forgetting that hospitals and clinics do not have blankets.

“I realise government alone can’t do everything you might require here at the hospital. As a way to supplement government efforts, which excites our president, we thought of donating some blankets. In this COVID-19 period, we have concentrated so much on COVID donations forgetting that in this kind of weather, people in hospitals need blankets. We can try to heal their illness but if they don’t have a blanket, the same weather can kill them,” Lungu said.

He also pledged to donate 200 litres of diesel after he was told that the hospital faces a great challenge during load-shedding as emergencies were referred to St Francis Mission Hospital.

Hospital administrator Collins Mumba assured Lungu that the donated items would be put to good use.

He said some patients when they are discharged steal hospital items like blankets and bed sheets.

Nyanje Reformed Church moderator Reverend Gabriel Kachikoti blessed Lungu for the gesture and urged him to keep up the helping spirit.

“This is the heart needed so that these other aspects don’t suffer as we face problems like diseases. We pray that you continue giving us support as a Hospital that belongs to the church. You are not the only one who has donated something here but we would like to say, we need such kind of people who add value to other people’s lives and we say don’t stop, keep it up,” said Rev Kachikoti.

Lungu also took time to chat with pregnant women and gave them K150.

Earlier, Lungu visited Mayela 2 RCZ where he donated a music system worth K8000, 20 iron sheets worth K4,500, and a pulpit worth K5000./SM