Unpacking M&E with Dr. Kanyamuna: Project Evaluations: What are they and Why conduct them?

Evaluation? What associations does this word bring to mind? Do you see evaluation as an invaluable tool to improve your project or programme? Or do you find it intimidating because you don’t know much about it? Regardless of your perspective on evaluation, today’s article is here to help. I share this with a purpose to provide you with some useful background and basic information on project evaluation. You may wish to already appreciate that ‘evaluation’ usually comes together with the concept of ‘monitoring’. When used together, we have referred to them as ‘monitoring and evaluation’ (M&E). Today, we are focused on the ‘E’ and not the ‘M’. Technically and practically speaking, those involved in development projects will do well to vest themselves deeply in knowing the similarities and differences between ‘M’ and ‘E’.

What is evaluation?

Evaluation is a process that critically examines a project. It involves collecting and analysing information about a project’s activities, characteristics, outcomes, and impact. Its purpose is to make judgments about a project, to improve its effectiveness, and/or to inform programming decisions. Typically, evaluations seek to assess five components of a project – its relevance, effectiveness, efficiency, impact and sustainability. It is important to periodically assess and adapt your activities to ensure they are as effective as they can be. Evaluation can then help you identify areas for improvement and ultimately help you realize your goals more efficiently.

What are the types of evaluation?

Formative evaluations (needs assessment & process/implementation evaluation): Needs Assessment determines who needs the project, how great the need is, and what can be done to best meet the need. A needs assessment can help determine what audiences are not currently served by the project and provides insights into what characteristics new projects should have to meet these audiences’ needs. Implementation Evaluation examines the process of implementing the project and determines whether the project is operating as planned. The most common form of process evaluation you may be familiar with is ‘mid-term evaluation’. It may focus on the number and type of beneficiaries reached and/or determining how satisfied these individuals are with the project.

Summative evaluations (outcome evaluation & impact evaluation): Outcome evaluation investigates to what extent the project is achieving its outcomes. These outcomes are the short-term and medium-term behavioral changes in project beneficiaries that result directly from the project outputs. For example, outcome evaluations may examine improvements in participants’ knowledge, skills, attitudes, intentions, or behaviours. An ‘end of project’ evaluation fits well as an example of outcome evaluation. Impact evaluation determines any broader, longer-term changes that have occurred as a result of your project. These impacts are the net effects, typically on the entire community, organisation, society, or environment. Impacts may be such high level results as literacy, mortality, wellbeing and living standards of people. Impact evaluations can even be conducted years after projects closed to determine their long-term effects.

What makes a good evaluation?

A well-planned and carefully executed evaluation will reap more benefits for all stakeholders than an evaluation that is thrown together hastily and retrospectively. Though you may feel that you lack the time, resources, and expertise to carry out an evaluation, learning about evaluation early-on and planning carefully will help you navigate the process.

A good evaluation has clear characteristics which include: (i) tailored to your project and builds on existing evaluation knowledge and resources; (ii) Your evaluation should be crafted to address the specific goals and objectives of your project; (iii) Good evaluation is inclusive. It ensures that diverse viewpoints are taken into account and that results are as complete and unbiased as possible. Input should be sought from all of those involved and affected by the evaluation such as project staff, funders, implementing stakeholders and benefiting community members. One way to ensure your evaluation is inclusive is by following the practice of participatory evaluation. (iv) Good evaluation is honest. Evaluation results are likely to suggest that your project has strengths as well as limitations. Your evaluation should not be a simple declaration of project success or failure. Evidence that your project is not achieving all of its ambitious objectives can be hard to swallow, but it can also help you learn where to best put your limited resources. (v) Good evaluation is replicable and its methods are as rigorous as circumstances allow. A good evaluation is one that is likely to be replicable, meaning that someone else should be able to conduct the same evaluation and get the same results. Evaluations are scientific processes. The higher the quality of your evaluation design, its data collection methods and its data analysis, the more accurate its conclusions and the more confident others will be in its findings.

How do you make evaluation an integral part of your project?

Making evaluation an integral part of your project means evaluation is a part of everything you do. You design your project with evaluation in mind, collect data on an on-going basis, and use these data to continuously improve your project. Developing and implementing such an evaluation system has many benefits including helping you to:

* better understand your target audiences’ needs and how to meet these needs

* design objectives that are more achievable and measurable

* monitor progress toward objectives more effectively and efficiently

* learn more from evaluation

* increase your project’s productivity and effectiveness.

Further, to build and support an evaluation system, couple evaluation with strategic planning. As you set goals, objectives, and a desired mission and vision of the future for your project or programme, identify ways to measure these goals and objectives and how you might collect, analyse, and use this information. This process will help ensure that your objectives are measurable and that you are collecting information that you will use. Strategic planning is also a good time to create a list of questions you would like your evaluation (s) to answer. From time to time, revisit and update your evaluation plan and logic model to make sure you are on track. Update these documents on a regular basis, adding new strategies, changing unsuccessful strategies, revising relationships in the model, and adding unforeseen outcomes and impacts of an activity.

Another key factor to institutionalise evaluations is to build an evaluation culture in your project/programme by rewarding participation in evaluation, offering evaluation capacity building opportunities, providing funding for evaluation, communicating a convincing and unified purpose for evaluation, and celebrating evaluation successes. For all those discharged with responsibilities of project initiation, design, appraisal, implementation, monitoring, evaluation and learning must familiarise themselves with the ‘evaluation’ concept and practice. More so, all the leaders in private and public organisations should see evaluation studies and knowledge as the missing link in their respective intervention successes. Aluta continua (the struggle continues) for a Zambia with better managed and implemented development projects for all.

Dr Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm