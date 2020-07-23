Exculpate yourselves, FAZ tells Forest Rangers

THE Football Association of Zambia secretariat has referred Forest Rangers Football Club to the FAZ disciplinary committee for causing the cancellation of last Saturday’s league match against Zanaco amid COVID-19 fears.



Rangers caused panic when it released a statement announcing that 28 members of the team, including 12 players had tested positive for coronavirus.



The move sent panic among stakeholders that included Minister of Sports Emmanuel Mulenga, secretary Raphael Mulenga and director of sport at the ministry John Zulu, among others.



Mulenga was in constant communication with stakeholders on phone as his team made frantic efforts to ascertain whether the games should go ahead as planned.



The early kick-off between promotion chasing Kitwe United and Police College went ahead without incident.



The stakeholders converged early the following morning on and decided to continue with the league after the four teams that were scheduled to play that day – Zesco United, Kansanshi Dynamos, Power Dynamos and Buildcon – met the COVID-19 guidelines set out by government and had their test results known.



According to a letter to Forest by FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala dated July 20, apart from disregarding the communication process set by the government, the club blatantly refused to play Zanaco who had already travelled, instead of using other registered players to play the fixture.



“…the association is hereby expressing displeasure with the conduct of your club especially the way your club disregarded the statutes and regulations of football as espoused by FIFA, CAF and FAZ. We are also saddened with the way you disregarded the communication process and failed to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines formulated by the Government of the Republic of Zambia through the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Sports, the National Sports Council of Zambia as well as the Football Association of Zambia,” Kashala stated.



“You exhibited unsporting behaviour which has the potential to bring the name of the game and the Association in disrepute. As an affiliate of the Football Association of Zambia, you are duty bound to ensure that you observe good sporting behaviour as an expression of fair play in accordance with the Football Association of Zambia Constitution Article 13 1(I). In your letter dated 18th July, 2020 which we received two hours before the kick-off time of your game against Zanaco FC, you refused to play the match after some of the players were allegedly suspected to have tested positive for COVID-19.’’



Kashala stated that Forest had enough players who could have played that day.



“FAZ is aware that you have registered enough players in the system and accordingly the game should have proceeded by using another set of players. This is against the FAZ regulation that states that only FAZ has the power to make changes to the fixture after considering the reasons advanced by the requesting team,” he stated further.



Kashala stated that FAZ was convinced that the club had a pre-meditated stance to refuse to play the match.



“ … as such, we have no option but to evoke articles 109 and 77 of the FAZ disciplinary code,” he stated.



Kashala stated that the late cancellation affected the programming of sponsors and the live broadcasts.



“In view of the foregoing, your case has been submitted to the disciplinary committee for adjudication. You are therefore directed to exculpate yourselves as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against your club. Your report must reach the undersigned by Thursday, 23rd July 2020,” stated Kashala.