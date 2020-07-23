M’MEMBE, ROUSSEFF URGE DEBT WRITE-OFF …developing countries can’t service debt and efficiently tackle COVID-19

ANTI-DEBT group led by former Brazil president Dilma Rousseff is calling for the cancellation of the US $11 trillion debt of developing countries.

The group says the debt should go in meeting the public health requirements “in these challenging times”.

In a statement signed by Dilma, Socialist Party president Fred M’membe, Thomas Isaac (finance minister, Kerala, India), Yanis Varoufakis (former finance minister, Greece), Jorge Arreaza (foreign minister, Venezeula), Juan Grabois (frente Patria Grande, Argentina and Vijay Prashad (Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research), the group noted that most developing countries are in an unsustainable financial situation given the ballooned debt.

“By all accounts, developing country debt now stands at over US $11 trillion. In the remainder of 2020 itself, the debt servicing payments on this debt will amount to US $3.9 trillion,” the noted. “This debt has ballooned over the past several decades, leaving most developing countries in an unsustainable financial situation. Defaults and debt adjustments seem to be a permanent fixture amongst developing countries, coming punctually for reasons that are often external to the fundamentals of their economies.”

The group argued that austerity had become a permanent condition, “which is what weakened the public health systems of so many countries and left them vulnerable to this global pandemic”.

“To continue to service the debt and to be obliged by these debt burdens means that developing countries will not be able to efficiently and effectively tackle the pandemic, nor build the systems necessary for future public health emergencies,” the leaders stated. “Debt suspension or postponement does not provide a foundation for the necessary development of these countries. It merely puts off the reckoning. It is time for the cancellation of these odious debts, which cannot – in any case – be paid during the coronavirus recession.”

The group added that both public and private creditors took a risk with their investments.

“They exploited the needs of developing countries by lending money with obscene interest rates; it is time that they paid the price for the risk that they took rather than force countries with meager resources to pay out precious capital,” stated the leaders.

According to The Hindu, every dollar in debt servicing that goes to repay a bank, or a wealthy bondholder is a dollar that cannot go to buy a ventilator or for emergency food support.

“During the Corona Shock crisis, this is both morally indefensible and economically irrational,” the anti-debt group said maintaining that debt postponement is not solution to the crisis and the actual solution to the problem lies in cancelling the entire debt amount.

The statement said the financial terms were opportunistic in nature which exploited the economic vulnerabilities of the developing economies.