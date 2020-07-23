Nyirenda doesn’t meet academic requirements to be MP – Nkunika

LOSING independent candidate for Lundazi Central Constituency Colonel Bizwayo Nkunika is praying to the Constitutional Court to order that current MP Lawrence Nyirenda is sitting in Parliament illegally because he does not hold a Grade 12 certificate or its equivalent.

Col Nkunika says a member of parliament whether elected or not and does not have a grade 12 certificate or its equivalent cannot sit in parliament and if he does so as Nyirenda did, he is committing an illegal act.

Col Nkunika in this matter wants the Constitutional Court to declare the Lundazi seat vacant and order the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to hold elections within 90 days.

Col Nkunika, who has cited Lawrence Nyirenda as the first respondent and ECZ as the second respondent in the matter, claims that Nyirenda does not have the minimum academic qualifications as prescribed under Article 70 (1) (d) of the Constitution of Zambia because he does not hold a Grade 12 certificate.

At the last sitting, the Zambia Qualifications Authority and the Examinations Council of Zambia told the Court that the General Certificate of Education and other qualifications which Nyirenda submitted to the Electoral Commission of Zambia when filing in nominations during the 2016 presidential and general elections are not equal to a Grade 12 certificate.

ZAQA director and chief executive officer Miriam Chiyabi discredited the institutions which awarded Nyirenda skills certificates because they are not recognised by the authority.

During cross examination by Col Nkunika’s lawyer State Counsel Chifumu Banda, Chibiya confirmed that the certificates in military training, computers and music which were awarded to Nyirenda by different institutions do not amount to an academic qualification, neither are they equivalent to a Grade 12 certificate.

The court had summoned the ZAQA and the Examinations Council to appear before it and explain what constitutes a Grade 12 certificate or its equivalent after Nyirenda disclosed that he did not know that a Grade 12 certificate is constituted of five subjects.

During cross examination by Banda, Nyirenda said that he was not aware whether the documents he presented during filing in of nominations, which are a General Certificate of Education with one pass in English, a ZNS certificate, a certificate in computers and certificate in theology training by extension, are not equivalent to a Grade 12 certificate.

Nyirenda explained that he does not know what qualifies a Grade 12 certificate or its equivalent because it is not written anywhere.

He told the court that he sat for GCE examinations and obtained nine unsatisfactory grades which to him meant that he had a Grade 12 certificate.

Nyirenda further argued that the fact that his qualifications were accepted when filing nominations meant that he qualified to contest the elections and subsequently be in parliament.

But in his final submissions, Col Nkunika said it was abundantly clear that Nyirenda’s documents which have been produced in court were not academic qualifications and cannot even by mere stretch of one’s imagination be equivalent to a Grade 12 certificate.

He said Nyirenda had testified in court, admitting he does not know what constitutes a Grade 12 certificate.

“In fact, at one point the first respondent himself told the court that he sat for GCE examinations and obtained nine unsatisfactory grades, which to him meant that he had a Grade 12 certificate. He also confirmed that from the time he entered Parliament, he only had the alleged tertiary certificates and one GCE certificate with one subject on it,” Col Nkunika explained.

He stated that Nyirenda confirmed that he sat for GCE examinations in July and August 2019 where he obtained four passes.

Col Nkunika wondered why Nyirenda sat for the examinations if he had a Grade 12 certificate, adding that it was clear that Nyirenda sat for the exams because of the petition against him which was already in court and therefore wanted to have a qualification which he did not have and also in his desperation he purportedly obtained a Bachelors degree in Christian Entrepreneurship.

“All in all it has been proved on a balance of probability that the first respondent (Nyirenda) does not meet the requirements provided in the Constitution,” said Col Nkunika. “We submit that the petition has been proved therefore the court should find and hold that the first respondent (Nyirenda) does not hold the qualifications prescribed under Article 71(1)(d). We further pray that the court orders that the first respondent is sitting in parliament illegally.”