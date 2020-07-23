We risk being overrun by the pandemic, warns JCTR

WE risk being overrun by the pandemic which is silently infiltrating our communities, says Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection executive director Fr Alex Muyebe.

Fr Muyebe said it was worrying that laxity on COVID-19 preventive measures in Zambia had come at a time when community transmission of disease was steadily increasing.

He said it was evident that people in the communities had prematurely dropped the guard.

Zambia confirmed its first cases of COVID-19 on March 18, 2020.

“The first death in Zambia was recorded on 2nd April 2020. Under the provisions of the public health Act Cap. 295 of the Laws of Zambia, the government put into effect two statutory instruments which designated COVID-19 as a notifiable disease and provided additional regulations to facilitate management and control of COVID-19. Compliance to preventive measures such as social distancing, wearing face masks, frequent washing of hands and sanitising was at its highest back in April and first half of May,” Fr Muyebe noted in a statement. “This was reinforced by Ministry of Health’s daily updates on the pandemic. The nation was eagerly tuning-in every day to listen to the detailed updates on COVID-19. Suddenly the daily updates by the Ministry of Health stopped at the instructions of the Head of State understandably in order for the Ministry to concentrate on fighting the pandemic. It is fair to state that most people have observed that compliance to preventive measures has never been the same again since. It is worrying that laxity on COVID-19 preventive measures in Zambia has come at a time when community transmission of COVID-19 is steadily increasing.”

He said it was evident that people in the communities had prematurely dropped the guard.

“For instance, it is common these days to see large crowds of people in the communities moving up and about without wearing face masks. Of great concern is the laxity on COVID-19 preventive measures in markets, bus stations, and in public service vehicles. This is a recipe for disaster. We risk being overrun by the pandemic which is silently infiltrating our communities. Another great concern is that of late we have seen non-compliance to COVID-19 preventive measures by party cadres such as those that recently stormed the Magistrates’ Court in Lusaka in support of the Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya when he first appeared before the court to take plea,” Fr Muyebe said. “We have also witnessed some large crowds ignoring COVID-19 preventive measures at some recent events by the Head of State in Mazabuka and in the Western Province. As cases of COVID-19 in Zambia escalate, some institutions have had some offices closed down temporarily due to one or more of their staff having tested positive for COVID-19 in the offices in question. This is a good practice in the interest of public health.”

He urged the government and other stakeholders to aggressively step up community education on COVID-19; scale up screening and testing; resume daily detailed updates on COVID-19; put in place measures to enforce compliance to COVID-19 preventive measures especially in communities, in markets, bus stations and in public service vehicles; and prioritise public health interest over and above political interest.

“Together we can defeat COVID-19,” said Fr Muyebe.