Chilufya pleads for more COVID-19 funding

HEALTH minister Chitalu Chilufya has pleaded with donors that have withheld the coronavirus funding they pledged to fulfill their pledges, as the country records 472 new cases in 24 hours.

Giving a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic in Lusaka yesterday, Dr Chilufya said it was important to adequately finance key interventions.

“I also make a clarion call, therefore, to all our partners, stakeholders, to translate the pledges they made into tangibles. It is important that we move towards financing adequately key interventions such as testing, key interventions such as community engagement and risk communication; hard impact interventions such as aggressive contact tracing and case management; investing in testing reagents, investing in cartridges and other necessary medical supplies to improve our testing profile is extremely urgent,” he said. “I urge all to unlock their pledges and ensure that the response is adequately resourced. Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 472 new cases of COVID-19, out of the 1,851 tests done. This is the highest number Zambia has ever recorded in a day. And it is a call to action for all of us to change direction in the way we do things.”

He expressed concern that people had stopped adhering to public health guidelines on the pandemic.

Dr Chilufya said the ministries of health, local government, and home affairs would start conducting special community operations on the virus.

“We have noted with concern that in markets, in public places, in work places, people hardly mask up and hardly observe social distancing. Furthermore, funerals are going on, business as usual…We need to abandon business as usual.

The operations will be similar to those we did in Kafue and in Nakonde to ensure that in particular places, particularly where we have seen epicentres like in Lusaka and the Copperbelt, so that we manage to take out all the positives and isolate them in their homes or in designated isolation facilities,” Dr Chilufya said. “This is important for us to stable the community spread that has hit us so badly… The 472 new cases bring the cumulative number of cases that we have recorded in Zambia to 4,328. Additionally, we have recorded three more BID (brought in dead) cases. And so three more community deaths that have tested positive for COVID-19. Therefore, that brings the total number of deaths associated with COVID-19 to 139. We had no facility deaths. We still have a number of patients in our various facilities who are still ill. And we still have 15 patients who are on oxygen support; one is critically ill.”

Dr Chilufya said health officers would soon close most facilities in order to control the spread of COVID-19.

“From the various operations that we are doing in various parts of the country, in various institutions, in various corporate houses, you will continue to see public health officers shutting down some facilities to stem community spread,” said Dr Chilufya.