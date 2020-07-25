FAZ ‘ready’ for FIFA meeting – Mungala

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is waiting for the world football governing body FIFA to set the date for a meeting to solve the association’s wrangles.

Early this month FAZ, the government and some banned football administrators signed a consent judgment to have football matters resolved outside the courts of law and allow FIFA to intervene in settling the wrangles that almost saw Zambia earn a ban from international football.

The same meeting saw all the parties agreeing that FIFA would chair the meeting, whose outcome will be final.

FAZ communication manager Sydney Mungala told the Mast Sports that the association is still waiting to hear from FIFA as to when the meeting will be held.

He has also hinted that there is a possibility that FIFA may come to Zambia and not have a Zoom meeting.

“We are still waiting for communication from FIFA to tell us when the meeting will be held. I guess they are still monitoring the situation of the COVID-19 because there is a possibility that the meeting might be here in Zambia not through Zoom meeting. So we are waiting on communication,” he said.

Mungala added that the association has put modalities in place in an event FIFA was to call for a meeting today.

“We have all the modalities in place. We are just waiting for the signal from FIFA and once that is done all the affected members will be notified through FAZ to attend the meeting,” said Mungala.