Cuba remembers rebellion day

CUBA says she is proud of her international solidarity that arose from the July 26, 1953 rebellion.

July 26 reminds Cubans of the 1953 brave assault on the Moncada and Céspedes garrisons in Oriente, Cuba, which although unsuccessful at that time, initiated the Cuban rebellion that drove out then leader, Fulgencio Batista´s dictatorship from power five years later.

Commemorating on the rebellion, Cuban Ambassador to Zambia Javier Viamontes Correa said such a legacy could not be forgotten.

“The Cuban Revolution also heralded an era of internationalist support to other countries during the struggle fighting for their independence and freedom, including African countries like Angola, Guinea Bissau, Congo, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Namibia, South Africa, etc,” Ambassador Correa said in a statement. “Today that solidarity is symbolised by sending of Cuban medical brigades to friendly countries to fight diseases and pandemics as the COVID-19. This is the legacy of the 26th July uprising and our modest tribute to that historical date which made it possible for the Cuban Revolution. We are proud and happy of our history of Spanish and African roots and values which make our culture stronger and rich, and as such we never forget the great importance and far reaching significance of 26th July.”

Ambassador Correa said the day would always be remembered as a source of what the Caribbean Island nation has achieved over the years.

“Today, the Cuban government under the leadership of President Miguel Díaz-Canel is a continuation of the one headed by Fidel and Raúl Castro, widely supported and represented by the Cuban people, struggling to build a better and harmonious society for everyone,” Ambassador Correa said. “July 26 is celebrated in Cuba as the Day of the Revolution and every year it is more alive than ever. It is one of the most important dates as the January 1 when the Revolution guided by Fidel Castro took power in Cuba.”

General Batista, a former soldier and sergeant, became president on March 10, 1952, after seizing power in a military coup and canceling what could be the 1952 elections.

During his time Batista, Ambassador Correa noted, proved to be dictatorial and indifferent to popular concerns and closely allied himself to the United States.

He said the Cuban Revolution was the right response to that state of affairs, an armed revolt conducted by Fidel Castro’s revolutionary 26th of July Movement against the authoritarian and pro-yankee Batista´s government.