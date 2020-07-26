Food has become unaffordable in Zambia, laments Kambwili

NATIONAL Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili has lamented that food has become unaffordable in Zambia due to inflation caused by bad government policy.

Following his visit to at Shoprite Lewanika Mall in Woodlands, the NDC president was shocked by high prices of essential commodities.

“A few days ago, I conducted a tour of Shoprite at Lewanika Mall to look at prevailing prices of essential household goods. I have to say that I’m shocked at the prices of basic goods,” Kambwili said.

After his shopping, Kambwili took to Facebook where he complained that a tray of eggs was now selling at K47, when just four months ago it was K28.

Further, Kambwili was dismayed that a small 750mls bottle of cooking oil is now selling for K29 when just last year it sold at K12.

“A Kg (kilogramme) of fish is now selling for K37; three months ago the price was K28 per kilogramme. A litre of milk is now K18; four months ago it was K10. Mealie-meal is still expensive, upwards of K115 for 25 kg. Bread is now K14, when it was only K8 five months ago and a fully grown chicken is selling for over K60, up from K40 just six months ago,” he complained.

Kambwili said based on his survey, he had concluded that the cost of essential household commodities had increased by over 40 per cent between January 2020 and July 2020.

“This is just over a six-month period. This increase in the cost of essential household goods comes just off the back of a 200 per cent increment in electricity units and a 60 per cent increase in the cost of fuel in December 2019,” he said.

The NDC leader further noted that the vast majority of households in Zambia “can’t afford these prices”, more especially in the rural areas where the hunger situation is still unresolved.

Kambwili noted that the PF government only awarded civil servants a four per cent salary increment, of which one per cent was deducted as payment to National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA).

He said in real terms, civil servants only got a three per cent salary increment.

“Of what value is a three per cent increment when the cost of food has gone up 40 per cent? The hyperinflation we are witnessing in Zambia today is being fueled by load-shedding because local manufacturing companies and retailers have to use generators to manufacture and sell their products. They are using expensive fuel to manage production,” Kambwili said.

He further noted that the high cost of electricity after the 200 per cent tariff increase was now being factored into the production cost of essential household goods.

Kambwili said the high cost of fuel had increased production and distribution costs for manufacturers, which was now being factored into pricing.

“The cost of agricultural inputs has dramatically increased because of a weak kwacha on imported inputs, and middlemen in the procurement process of agricultural inputs. As NDC, we have sound agricultural policies enshrined in our manifesto that will ensure that the cost of essential household goods and food are kept low so that the masses of Zambians can afford to have a decent standard of living,” he said.

Kambwili said under the NDC leadership, his government would lower taxes on fuel, cut out middlemen in the procurement of petroleum and agricultural inputs as well as embark on development of several solar, thermal and wind power plants to end load-shedding.

“We will provide more subsidies on agricultural inputs and we will ensure that there’s a substantial increase in agricultural output that will lower the prices of agricultural products,” said Kambwili.