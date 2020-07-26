KICK OFF: GIVE ZANACO THOSE THREE POINTS

WELL, the league has resumed since President Edgar Lungu, who is also FAZ patron, gave a go-ahead to sports to resume under strict guidelines.

FAZ, the National Sports Council of Zambia, the ministries of health and sports have gone into full gear to engage clubs and all stakeholders to prepare for the league resumption.

Throughout these meetings, Dr Raymond Hamoonga, an epidemiologist from the Zambia National Public Health Institute, took the clubs’ representatives through every detail, all the dos and don’ts of the new normal.

Equally, sports minister Emmanuel Mulenga, director of sports John Zulu and National Sports Council of Zambia general secretary Raphael Mulenga all stayed through the meeting and stressed every detail of the requirements, including the punishment that would result from the failure to adhere to the guidelines.

Every delegate in one of the stakeholders’ meetings at Levy Mwanawasa stadium meeting asked all the questions they needed clarity on and answers were adequately provided to the satisfaction of everyone in attendance.

Suddenly there was some little drama at the end of the meeting when Forest Rangers chairman Benhail Mukuka came late and immediately raised an issue, protesting why his team should play Zanaco in the opening fixture.

His protestations actually shocked his colleagues who burst into laughter but Mukuka insisted on seeking answers until FAZ put it to him that the general consensus from stakeholders was that teams with games in hand must start dismantling their games first of which Zanaco’s first game in hand starts with Forest.

Fast forward to match day, Saturday July 18, two hours to kick-off of the double-header, Kitwe United versus Police College and Forest versus Zanaco, a statement was released from Forest announcing that 28 members of their team from 58 tested positive to the dreaded COVID-19.

There was panic all around the country with speculations as to what next?

Everyone was caught napping, including government and Zanaco who had travelled.

Meanwhile, Kitwe and Police College had already started their match while the Forest fiasco was going on.

Meetings were held, but eyebrows were raised further when Forest arrived at the stadium and submitted a standard Forest starting line-up when they were almost compelled to play the fixture which raised questions as to which players were sick if they could submit the almost standard pre-COVID fixture.

But anyway, the game was eventually cancelled but after meetings, it was resolved that Sunday games between Zesco and Kansanshi Dynamos and Buildcon versus Power Dynamos must go on as scheduled.

Immediately stakeholders started discussing Mukuka’s protests to face Zanaco which made everyone believe that Forest wanted to start with what they deemed to be a weaker opponent than a stronger Zanaco who had played nine games without defeat before the league was halted.

Further questions were raised when Forest town mates, Zesco and Buildcon only had two and nil positive cases respectively after their test results were revealed.

So many questions were raised like why Forest didn’t wait for the ministry to announce results like they officially do.

The speculation continued when the daily updates by the ministry for previous tests showed that Ndola had had 10 positive cases, I don’t know if I missed another update, but if I didn’t, it should have been 38 cases for Ndola inclusive of the Forest cases.

Others including me believed that if such a smaller sample of 58 tests can produce 28 positive cases, almost half of the sample, then Ndola must be under a strict lock down because it was worse than Nakonde under the circumstances.

Anyway, there was a lot speculation and all that and Forest had their arguments but the public had judged them, that they just feared facing Zanaco because of what their club chairman did in the stakeholders meeting.

Wednesday, Zanaco was facing Nkana and on match day, they were informed that five of their players had COVID-19 symptoms but team management had no issues, they picked other players from the 30 registered players to play.

I remember speaking to general manager Marlon Kananda after the match and he said: “We have to play football, this is a very difficult situation for everyone involved but we registered enough players and football must end of the pitch, this is a very difficult situation.”

That’s where it is tricky and Zanaco and Zesco for me showed the way, and the story ends there, they showed why each club registers 30 to 32 players and therefore Zanaco must get those three points and three goals in my view because Forest doesn’t have the right to choose who to play and when, that’s a prerogative of FAZ.

Thing is, COVID is dangerous, there is no dispute about that, but if this virus takes two years, are we going to stop playing football for two years or shut the economy for two years altogether? No! We have to navigate through this problem, continue with life under given guidelines from health experts, not what we, laymen think is right.

At some point, international engagements will be required from all nations and calendars have been drawn to that effect and we must participate as a country both at club and national team level.

The fact that Zanaco agreed to play their fixture under difficult circumstances on Wednesday means that Forest should have played that fixture too, like Zanaco and Power Dynamos did.

Let’s observe the guidelines and not just fight the pandemic but also address fear and anxiety, it’s very important this time around.

After all is said and done, give Zanaco those three points, they fully deserve them.

Mask-up, keep the social distance, play behind closed doors, appreciate government efforts to fight this pandemic and let rules decide games.

See you at Nkoloma next Saturday under the new normal.