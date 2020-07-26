‘My childhood was taken away by a man I trusted’

WHAT Ruth Muleya has gone through can best be described as hell on earth; she was forced into marriage at age 15.

In fact, her aspiration to obtain education and fulfil her dream of becoming a lawyer was taken away by the unfortunate situation. However, Muleya, now aged 30, still has an ambition of fulfilling her childhood dream. Despite what has happened in the past, she is eager to go back to school.

Seated on the cold floor of a two-roomed house where she lives as a caretaker in Maramba’s Ngwenya area, Muleya struggled to hold back tears as she narrated the horrendous life she was made to endure in her childhood.

“My childhood was taken away from me by a man I trusted and turned to for help to take me to school; this man is the elder brother to my late father. Instead of sending me to school he enticed me into marriage when I was only 15 years,” she told The Mast.

“I started my primary school education at Chabusha in Kabwe until Grade 5 when my father died…. I decided to look for an uncle who was here in Livingstone so that I could get back to school, but I found that he had relocated to Mazabuka. So, I stayed until the Forum for Africa Women Educationalists in Zambia (FAWEZA) helped me with my education. I went to Shungu Primary here in Livingstone, wrote my Grade 9 examinations and passed to Hillcrest Technical Secondary School. Sadly, just in term one, FAWEZA stopped sponsoring my education, I think they folded up and I could not continue.’’

In search of help to get back to school, young Muleya thought of her father’s elder brother who was based in Kabwe and headed for the Central Province town. Sadly, for Muleya, little did she know that the journey to Kabwe would break her life.

“I found my father (uncle) and I showed him my results of Grade 9 and told him that I wanted to get back into school. But he said he had no money, adding that even if he had, it will be expensive for him to pay for my school fees and also feed me and he suggested that I get married,” she said.

“Later on, a man arrived at my uncle’s house and I was told that this was my husband. I really just wanted to get back to school as I did not understand what marriage was all about; I was only 15. The man brought me here to Livingstone, saying he was looking for work and it’s here that I had my first child, then second, third, fourth and fifth. In all, I did not know what marriage was all about and it is the same man who taught me what to do and what it was all about. All I wanted to was play netball with my little friends and go to school.”

While women of age go into marriage with happiness, Muleya was a sad soul. Worse still, her husband would bring concubines right in their matrimonial home. If this is not emotional torture at a tender age, then how else could one describe it?

“He used to bring other women into the house when we just first arrived here and I did not care as I did not understand; I called some of them as auntie. I tried to convince him to take me to school but he declined and later in life I realised as to what type of hell I was in. And he decided to take in another woman as his wife and moved back to Kabwe, taking with him my first two sons,” Muleya said as tears rolled down her face.

She revealed that life became even worse when he left her.

She could not feed her three remaining children, leading to some concerned citizens to alert the department of social welfare.

Anticipating assistance from government, Muleya was to receive a shock of her already derailed life as she was separated from her other two children by the government.

She narrated that on one of her errands to try and find work so that she could fend for her remaining child – Mercy, Muleya found a man in Dambwa North, who guided her back to school.

Joseph Moyo told her about the name of an organisation called The African Women Foundation (TAWF), which had been published in The Mast.

“The man directed me to ZNBC saying they may know the author of the story. A lady at ZNBC, Mercy Ngoma then called you (this reporter) asking how I could get to a Mr Joseph Moyo, the founder of the foundation…so here we are, my only appeal is that I want to get back to school so that I can become a lawyer,” Muleya said.

Asked if she recalls her Grade 9 results, which sent her to Hillcrest Technical Secondary School, Muleya said she had distinctions in Mathematics, English, Religious Education, History and General Science.

“I got 417 marks and I think the cut-off point at that time was 300. I really just want to get back to school,” she insisted.

And, Moyo who was also listening to Muleya’s lamentations, said his foundation is insisting on the education of women and girls so that they can never be abused or held hostage by men.

He said TAWF is of the view that men in Africa take women as objects of sex and child bearing.

“Look at Ruth (Muleya), she would have never been this vulnerable had she been educated. She would not have been abused at all, but now she is stranded. The man, her husband even burnt her Grade 9 school certificate, so now we have to retrieve her examination number from Shungu Primary School so that we can send her back into class. It is painful to see a woman go through such. She was left with no alternative by her own uncle but to get married at age 15,” said Moyo.

The foundation donated an assortment of foodstuff to Muleya and her baby, and promised to pay for her rentals and also take her back to school. This will help her children who are at Ebenezer Orphanage as well as realise her dream of being a lawyer.