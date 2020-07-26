Stigma reversing COVID-19 gains – Chilufya

HEALTH minister Chitalu Chilufya says stigma of COVID-19 positive patients is reversing the gains Zambia has posted in the fight against the pandemic.

“There’s no need to stigmatise people with COVID-19. This is a disease that any of us is at risk of getting. It is airborne…” Dr Chilufya said at today’s COVID-19 daily update.

He announced that in the last 24 hours, Zambia had recorded 153 new cases of COVID-19, out of 446 tests done.

“This again is a high number of new cases. We have recorded no new deaths and we still have a number of ill patients in our facilities,” he said, adding that 17 patients continue to be on oxygen support and that four were on ventilators.

On a cumulative basis, Zambia has 4,481 COVID-19 cases while the death toll stands at 139.

The minister indicated that COVID-19 was an enemy that was able to distort livelihoods forever.

“It is for that reason that Zambians should unite in purpose and fight the pandemic across the political and religious aisle,” he noted.

Dr Chilufya, however, focused his update on: “one major problem that we have noticed in the response – stigma.”

“Anybody is at risk [of contracting COVID-19]! It is decent to state when you are COVID-19 positive so that people you’ve interacted with would actually raise a level of alertness and probably be tested,” Dr Chilufya said.

“I do not believe that any of us would like a situation where we did not disclose our COVID-19 status and then we allow someone who didn’t know interact with a COVID-19 positive person, to succumb because they had a comorbidity. So, stigma must be frowned upon.”

He stressed that there was no need to stigmatise patients with COVID-19.

“Stigma is reversing the gains we’ve posted in the fight against COVID-19. COVID-19 requires solidarity, unity of purpose,” he said, adding that it was for that reason President Edgar Lungu consistently indicated that it was time for all citizens to unite as a common front against COVID-19.

“It is not time to politicise; it’s time to face this virulent virus. Let stigma not disrupt the fight against COVID-19.”

The minister also pointed out that those who were going public about being COVID-19 positive were responsible.

“If you don’t want to go public [about your COVID-19 status], contact the people you were in contact with,” noted Dr Chilufya.