ZANACO HUNT FOR NKWAZI

ZANACO Football Club look set to seek redemption today when they take on police sponsored side Nkwazi at Sunset stadium in a rescheduled fixture.

The Chris Kaunda drilled side looks set to put behind the 3-nil loss to Nkana last Wednesday with a maximum points.

Kaunda speaking after the morning training session yesterday said there is a lot of competition in camp and preparations are going well.

He said his side is not only looking at a continental football slot but is looking beyond that.

“The preparations are going on well, there is competition in camp. This has also given room to those who have not been playing like those from young Zanaco and we have registered them; they are doing well,” he said.

Kaunda, who will be facing his former side, says the game will be very tough but he knows Nkwazi very well.

“It will be very tough. I know Nkwazi, I know the players, I know it will be tough,” he said

Asked if his side is still in title contention or is now seeking continental football, Kaunda played down the talks.

“For me, I am not looking at that, for me I am looking beyond that. If we start to say no we want to play continental, we will become shortsighted. It is not just going to participate there, people are trying to play continental, it is not easy, it is not FAZ league, that is a different ball game and there are a lot of things involved in it, so those who will play continental, let them play,” said Kaunda

The police side, who are 13th on the log table, are looking for a double over the bankers this season as they beat Zanaco 3-nill in the first leg.

A win for Zanaco will see them move from 10th place on the log table to 8 and 38 points, same as Power Dynamos, Red Arrows and Kabwe Warriors.