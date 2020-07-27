AG notes ‘inadequate’ courtrooms, judges’ chambers

IN the financial year ended December 31, 2018, the judiciary only had a total of 647 court rooms and 1,724 judges’ Chambers, resulting in a total deficit of 510 and 1,781 court rooms and judges’ chambers respectively.

The judiciary of Zambia was established under Articles 120, 124, 127, 130 and 133 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016.

According to audit findings, an examination of financial and other records maintained at the judiciary headquarters in Lusaka and physical inspections of selected stations for the year ended December 31, 2018 brought out various revelations.

This is contained in the report of the Auditor General on the accounts of parastatal bodies and other statutory institutions for the financial year ended December 31, 2018.

On income, the audit revealed that in the estimates of revenue and expenditure for the financial year ended December 31, 2018, a total provision of K468,958,320 was made to cater for operations of the judiciary, against which amounts totalling K440,883,303 were released, resulting in an under-funding of K28,075,017.

It also highlights on operational matters of the judiciary.

“[There was] inadequate courtrooms and judges’ Chambers. According to the establishment, the judiciary was supposed to have 1,157 court rooms and 3,505 judges’ Chambers countrywide,” the report reveals. “However, it was observed that the judiciary only had a total of 647 court rooms and 1,724 judges’ Chambers, resulting in a total deficit of 510 and 1,781 court rooms and judges’ Chambers, respectively.”

It also indicates that during the period under review, there were non-operational local courts.

The report highlights that the judiciary had a total of 529 local courts across the country, out of which 123 were not operational as they were either dilapidated or lacked water reticulation or sanitation.

Other audit findings are accounting irregularities (unsupported payments), unaccounted for stores, irregular payment of remote and rural hardship allowances.