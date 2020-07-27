CCMG demands detailed mobile NRC issuance schedule

THE government should immediately announce to the public the schedule of mobile National Registration Cards issuance, demands Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG).

CCMG steering committee spokesperson Fr Emmanuel Chikoya, in a statement, said efforts to have the Ministry of Home Affairs release the schedule have fallen on deaf ears.

He said an NRC was a critical document needed for registration for every voter given that the 2021 elections’ voter registration date has been set for October his year.

“CCMG’s observers have reported 54 instances of unannounced mobile NRC issuance activities since November 2019. These include 13 instances in Eastern, 16 instances in Luapula, one instance in Lusaka, five instances in Muchinga, 13 instances in Northern, and six instances in North Western,” Fr Chikoya said. “CCMG remains concerned that the lack of public information on unannounced mobile NRC issuance activities creates the perception of an unfair process and so could damage public confidence in the electoral process.”

He said while home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo had stated that there were some mobile NRC issuance activities underway already, the ministry had failed to provide the locations targeted or the schedule for these activities.

“As having an NRC is critical for registering to vote, CCMG is concerned at the lack of information on the issuance activities taking place since November 2019. We call on the Ministry to release information immediately to the public about these activities,” Fr Chikoya urged.

Meanwhile, CCMG steering committee chairperson Fr Cleophus Lungu emphasised the need for a detailed country-wide schedule for NRC mobile issuance.

“CCMG remains concerned about the lack of any publicly available schedule for the nationwide mobile NRC issuance exercise announced for August. Given that voter registration is slated for October, it is urgent that the Ministry of Home Affairs release its schedule for mobile NRC issuance to ensure that the public can participate in the process and receive their NRCs before voter registration, and for stakeholders to participate in raising awareness. CCMG has requested previously that the Ministry share its nationwide plan and the matter is only more urgent now due to the imminent start of the exercise,” Fr Lungu said. “CCMG also calls on the Ministry of Home Affairs to detail the COVID-19 mitigation measures it plans to implement for the nationwide mobile NRC issuance process. CCMG recommends the use of face masks, the provision of hand washing or sanitising facilities, and maintenance of social distancing during the issuance of NRCs. In addition, CCMG urges the Ministry to engage in early awareness raising of these measures so that no one is unable to receive an NRC due to non-adherence to the measures put in place.”

Fr Lungu noted that during the 2015/16 mobile NRC issuance and voter registration exercises, stakeholders raised concerns about the lack of coordination between the schedules of the two and raised questions on the impact of the lack of coordination on the fairness of the electoral process.

He said CCMG does not want the mistakes of that time repeated as the country heads toward the 2021 presidential and general elections.