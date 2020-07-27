Chinsembu urges search for COVID-19 drugs from indigenous medicinal plants

COVID-19 has exposed what we have long-feared: Zambia’s fragile public healthcare delivery system, archaic clinical laboratory infrastructure, and lack of indigenous and home-grown biomedical research preparedness, says Professor Kazhila Chinsembu.

In a statement yesterday, Prof Chinsembu said current challenges in prevention and treatment of COVID-19 should open new prospects in the search for novel drugs from indigenous medicinal plants and other natural products.

He stated that Zambia needs a drug discovery renaissance inspired by the potentials of “our huge endowment of medicinal plants”.

“As a nation, we need to invest in research on indigenous natural agents that inhibit entry of human coronavirus into cells. We also need to develop natural products that block general replication and specific chymotrypsin-like protease-mediated replication of SARS-CoV-2,” Chinsembu, Professor of Molecular Biology and Drug Discovery at the University of Namibia, stated.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates an already dire public health situation in Zambia, we should place special emphasis on public health reforms that embrace Afrocentric drug discovery and development.”

The former UNZA lecturer and author of the book Green Medicines stated that given the lack of approved, efficacious and safe vaccines or drugs for COVID-19, indigenous natural products were low hanging fruits that should be harnessed as the new frontier against SARS-CoV-2.

He stated that in the absence of conventional therapies, more than 85 per cent of SARS-CoV-2 infected patients in China were treated with traditional Chinese medicine.

“Jinchai, a capsule of Traditional Chinese Medicine inhibits SARS-CoV. Jinchai also deters the transcription and replication of SARS-CoV, relieves lung inflammation induced by SARS-CoV infection, improves membrane lipid fluidity of SARS-CoV-infected cells, and impedes the release of the inflammatory factor nitric oxide, thereby reducing the degree of lung injury,” he stated.

“My own rapid review of 28 Chinese guidelines found that 23 plant medicines were used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The licorice plant Glycyrrhiza glabra has specific anti-SARS effects. Glycyrrhizin inhibits SARS-CoV, EC50 = 300 µg/ml. Panax ginseng, commonly known as ginseng, is a known natural antiviral agent with protective effects against SARS-CoV.

“The EPs® 7630 liquid herbal drug Umckaloabo®, a 100 μg/ml extract of Pelargonium sidoides, exerts anti-influenza virus activity in vitro and in vivo. Umckaloabo® is known to inhibit the entry and replication of the coronavirus strain HCoV-229E.”

Prof Chinsembu stated that the medicinal mushroom Ganoderma lucidum inhibits SARS-CoV RNA dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) in a dose-dependent manner, IC50 = 41.9 μg/mL.

He stated that an extract of Ganoderma lucidum was effective against SARS-CoV in a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study.

“These few examples which showcase the efficacy and safety of medicinal plants and mushrooms speak to one biomedical reality that, if well researched, our indigenous natural products can help treat COVID-19 patients,” he stated.

“Yet, up to now, I have failed to understand how on earth we in Zambia have failed to harness and research the power of the local plant Lweng’i to treat COVID-19. The use of medicinal plants to manage respiratory distress can make up for the lack of ventilators in our hospitals.”

Prof Chinsembu stated that in the short-term, knowledge of indigenous Zambian natural products might be significant in the relief of COVID-19 symptoms.

“In the long-term, such natural products that alleviate COVID-19 symptoms may be used in the search for local novel drugs against COVID-19. In the face of current challenges to the treatment of COVID-19, we have to reimagine a new future where local medicinal natural products are the low hanging fruits that we can harness to develop more efficacious and low-cost SARS-CoV-2 inhibitors,” he stated.

“Our goal should be to create a strong bioprospecting pipeline from which Zambian pharmaceutical companies can advance the discovery and repurposing of COVID-19 drugs from indigenous Zambian medicinal plants and other natural products.”

Prof Chinsembu stated that forests cover about 55 per cent of Zambia’s total land area and instead of just focusing on mukula, they present a rich endowment from which the nation could discover novel drugs, even natural drugs against COVID-19.

“However, in order to bring medicinal plant resources to the cutting edge of our country’s drug discovery effort, we need to invest into science and technology infrastructure which is currently dilapidated,” he suggested.

“We should also upgrade budgetary allocations to science and technology which are currently very paltry, at less than 0.5 per cent of the national budget. While the ongoing Covid-19 global pandemic should remind all of us that current options for treating life-threatening zoonotic coronavirus infections are very limited, medicinal plants offer a strong pipeline for the discovery of novel lead compounds that can be converted into new drugs to treat COVID-19,” Prof Chinsembu stated.

“The unmet need for pharmacologically potent and safe anti-COVID-19 drugs ought to be fulfilled by thinking out of the box, and indigenous knowledge of our medicinal plants may be a master-stroke against COVID-19. Mortality of Covid-19 patients in China was kerbed by the use of traditional Chinese medicine.”

Prof Chinsembu appealed that as the growing global COVID-19 pandemic reformats the classical norms of pharmaceutical and clinical interventions, it should serve as a poignant reminder that repurposing of current medicinal plants and other natural products to treat COVID-19 should become part of the new health vernacular.

He stated that comparative genomics also lends credence to the repurposing of current anti-SARS natural products for the treatment of COVID-19.

“This is because the genome sequence of SARS-CoV is very similar to that of SARS-CoV-2. In this new normal, locally-researched indigenous Zambian natural products should become part of the COVID-19 survival kit. This is because nearly 75 per cent of all the approved anti-infective drugs are derived from medicinal plants,” he stated.

“Of the 25 best selling drugs worldwide, 42 per cent of the sales of these drugs were of those derived from plants. Similarly, out of the top 150 drugs prescribed in the USA, 57 per cent contained at least one major compound derived from plants and other natural products.”

Prof Chinsembu stated that scientific evidence shows that over 120 pharmaceutical products were derived from plants, and 74 per cent were first utilised by indigenous cultures.

“Data on anti-human coronavirus inhibitors from medicinal plants and other natural products are no longer anecdotal. Of course, medicinal plants and other natural products are not a silver-bullet solution to the current global COVID-19 pandemic,” disclaimed. “Medicinal plants are not a substitute for the global push to develop pharmaceutical drugs for COVID-19. But, they are complementary and alternative medicines that increase the options available to COVID-19 patients especially those in low-income settings like Zambia.”

He noted that the scarcity of vaccines and pharmaceutical drugs means that the path out of the COVID-19 pandemic was still narrow.

Prof Chinsembu stated that more than 80 per cent of people in Africa lack medical insurance; hence rely on medicinal plants for treatment of diseases.

“The search for novel drug molecules from natural products tallies into the new economic paradigm as global trade in herbal medicines is now estimated at more than US$ 83 billion. A few years ago, the herbal medicines market in Europe was about US$10 billion, US$ 1.0 billion in India, and US$ 4 million in the USA,” he stated.

“Trade in herbal medicines in Germany alone accounts for over US$ 3.5 billion; France, US$1.6 billion; and Italy, US$ 0.6 billion. China earns more than US$14 billion per year in trade of medicinal botanicals and drugs based on plant ingredients. At one time, the World Health Organisation estimated that herbal medicines had a market value of about US$43 billion a year.”

Prof Chinsembu stated that the global market for herbal medicines is over US$ 60 billion annually.

“Africa should use this COVID-19 pandemic to view research through a new prism of economic botany that leverages the continent to dominate the global system of innovation for the discovery and development of novel Covid-19 drugs from indigenous medicinal plants,” stated Prof Chinsembu.

“Research institutions, academia, governments and the private sector in Africa, where 22 per cent of the landmass is covered by forests, should reset their priorities, change direction and forge a new path of Afrocentric drug discovery so that Africa may become a global pioneer in the innovation of Covid-19 drugs from indigenous medicinal plants.”