FAZ projects $300,000 for Maramba works

FAZ IS projecting about US $300,000 for the rehabilitation of Maramba Stadium to international standards, says secretary general Adrian Kashala.

In an interview Kashala however, could not clearly state the projected amounts for the rehabilitation work under FIFA financing, saying he needed the estimates to be done by an expert.

“We need the cost estimates from experts. Me, as a layman, I will be cheating…but we expect to get a grant to a maximum of US $300,000,” Kashala said.

He added that the dates for a meeting with the Livingstone City Council have not been set to look at and sign the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the local authority and FAZ over the stadium.

Maramba Stadium’s rehabilitation by the government which commenced in 2012 and should have been completed by August 2013 prior to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) General Assembly co-hosted by Zambia and Zimbabwe have since stalled.

The Public Accounts Committee led by Choma Central UPND member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa in 2015 heard that as at May 21, 2015, the government had already spent over K455,000 on the facility.

In May this year, Kashala toured the stadium accompanied by Livingstone Pirates FC president Agrey Njekwa and a FAZ consultant.

Kashala at the time revealed that FAZ wanted five facilities across the country to be rehabilitated to international standards and that Maramba Stadium was ideal as it would be a training ground for the Chipolopolo and the women’s national teams before any international fixture as the city had an international airport through which the team could fly out to South Africa.

He also said the city was ideal for visiting national teams as it was a tourist destination with the Victoria Falls acting as a major pull factor.

On July 13, Livingstone City Council public relations officer Malvin Mukela said the council had agreed to lease the stadium to FAZ and that an MoU had been drawn awaiting signing by the two parties.