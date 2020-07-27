HH desperate, says Evans

HAKAINDE Hichilema is so desperate because he knows that it will be the end of him and the UPND when he loses in 2021, says Southern Province PF chairman Lawrence Evans.

He is urging youths in the ruling PF to mobilise in numbers because they will be the game changers in next year’s elections.

Evans said the UPND should forget of ever being a ruling party.

“Desperate people are angry persons. So I would like to appeal to Zambians to know that leadership at national level requires calm nerves,” he said. “Don’t take a risk by entertaining the UPND and its leader Hakainde Hichilema. The man is so desperate because he knows that come 2021 if he and the UPND lose then it’s his end.”

Evans said the UPND should have won the presidency during the time of Anderson Mazoka.

“You need to look at the UPND history and that of the PF. They (UPND) fumbled when Mazoka was alive, may his soul rest in peace. But it’s worse under HH,” he added. “I would like to advise my brothers in the UPND to consider a serious clean-up of their leadership. They need to start engaging Zambians and not fighting President Edgar Lungu,” he said. “President Lungu has serious issues to deal with at national and international levels to entertain attacks from the UPND.”

Evans said, a former tourism and arts deputy minister, urged Zambians and PF members to remain steadfast and support President Lungu.

“We want as many youths to participate in the 2021 elections. They have President Lungu’s support and he cares for them than these other opposition leaders. Zambians need to be steadfast and support President Lungu,” said Evans.