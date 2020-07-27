Lungu should still explain Rwanda saga – Tonga

ENOCK Tonga says President Edgar Lungu’s silence over allegations that he financed a Rwandan rebel group to fight that government does not save him.

In a statement, Tonga, the 3RD Liberation Movement leader, said there was still a lot of public demand for President Lungu to personally respond to the allegation.

“Who is President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to walk tall amongst the peace-loving Zambian people when he is being associated with terrorism? Why is he sneaking into the bedroom of State House, when he, in person, is supposed to give Zambian people answers as to why he was mentioned by Callixte ‘Sankara’ Nsabimana, a rebel leader in Rwanda, who is on trial for terrorism and other charges?” he asked. “It is in public domain that Callixte Nsabimana, known as Maj Sakara told a Rwandan High Court that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu had promised his National Liberation Front (FLN) $1 million to help oust the administration in Kigali, Rwanda and that this humble President had already made a down payment of $150 000 in support of rebel attacks to remove President Paul Kagame from power who was democratically elected by the people of Rwanda. If President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is a piece of a cut from a dirty cloth which cannot be washed by any detergent, we refuse to be part of that dirty, so are the people of a terrorist-free and Christian nation, called Zambia.”

Tonga said the fact that President Lungu had been implicated remained a national security issue.

He said since President Lungu survived on taxpayer’s money, he had an obligation to explain his side of the story in full.

“A mere fact that this humble President of ours, as country, Zambia has been implicated is too sensitive an issue that borders on national security, means that, it is Zambia which has been drugged into the mud. Why? Because, being the current President of the Republic of Zambia, no one can talk of Zambia in exclusion of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu or vice versa,” said Tonga.

“President Edgar Chagwa Lungu survives on taxpayer’s money and if indeed he is guilty of the allegations (levelled against him by aka Maj Sankara in Rwanda, then he must have used people’s money of the Republic of Zambia to commit the said heinous crime!”