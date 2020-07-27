Moyo urges African govts to close poverty taps

POVERTY is a danger to national security, says a social worker Joseph Moyo.

In an interview, Moyo, who is founder of The African Woman Foundation (TAWF), said because of poverty, poor youths were easily bought to kill or harm others by the rich.

“National security is usually talked of in terms of people who pose a danger to the nation, but I want to say that the greatest danger to national security is poverty. There is no nation that can be granted

national security when its people are poor. Poverty is the greatest danger to any nation. Only the poor can be bought or sold, the most dangerous youths are poor ones because they can easily be bought by

those with the means,” Moyo said.

He said even violence seen in the country and other African country was perpetrated by poor people.

“They are used as couriers of violence by the rich who are in power or want to get into power. The poor youths are bought to kill, throw stones, the poor youths are bought to harm. Why? Because they are in poverty. It is not because they are violent but because they are easily induced because of poverty. But it is not only the youths but also the old, once they are poor become susceptible to be used to carry out violence, especially during elections. The rich lure those in poverty cycle by paying them to do anything. The most dangerous human beings are those that are trapped on poverty, it is those with no route to escape from poverty that are a danger to national security because they are willing to come out of it by any means, be it legal

or illegal. They will be willing to do any dirty job, even if it means being out of poverty for a day they don’t care. They don’t care even if it means taking another life,” Moyo said.

He urged political players to tailor their manifestos with a first priority to address poverty.

“If political parties don’t tackle poverty, they will be like someone sitting with a hungry lion…those that do not address poverty are doing so at their own risk, because the poor people can never be tamed, you can only abuse them. So the ills and evils of society come out of poverty. Poor officers in the public service will do anything illegal in the name of survival, border officers will let anything come into the nation when they are poor, so let African governments address poverty to earn national security. The only threat to any national security is poverty. If you don’t close the tap of poverty, you cannot live in harmony because

the poor as long as they are in huge numbers, you cannot leave in peace…never walk with a hungry lion unless you have fully fed it,” said Moyo.