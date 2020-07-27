Some gaps in the Public Procurement Act which render the Act prone to corruption

Introduction

Public Procurement which may be defined as the procurement of goods, works and services by a government institution (“procuring entity”) is principally regulated by the Public Procurement Act No. 12 of 2008 (“the Act”) as amended by Act No. 15 of 2011 together with the Public Procurement Regulations, 2011 promulgated under the principal Act.

Among the objects of the Act are to continue the existence of the Zambia National Tender Board and re-name it as the Zambia Public Procurement Authority; revise the law relating to procurement so as to ensure transparency and accountability in public procurement; regulate and control practices relating to public procurement in order to promote the integrity of, fairness and public confidence in, the procurement process; repeal and replace the Zambia National Tender Board Act, 1982 and it also makes provision for related matters.

The 2018 Trends Report by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) provides telling insights on how public procurement is most susceptible to corruption. The Report makes the following observations:

“Public procurement activities were significantly vulnerable to corruption. Government purchasing procedures generally involve:

– Drawing up of specifications

– Tender process

– Awarding stage

– Implementation of the contract

Certain specifications are manipulated to disadvantage other bidders. After the specifications have been drawn, the tender process commences. This involves the bidding and the awarding of contracts. The implementation stage is also susceptible to corruption as most contracts are not performed as per contractual obligation. Procurement corruption has led to the crowding out of legitimate businesses. It has also increased the cost of public projects. The specific methods by which the funds were laundered were:

i) Use of shell Corporate Vehicles and Trusts

Shell Corporate Vehicles are registered companies that are non-operational and do not have known physical addresses. From cases analyzed in 2018, shell companies were used to obtain contracts from government institutions and launder proceeds of crime. It was also noted that some shell companies were used to conceal the identity of beneficial owners. Other cases analysed indicated that some contracts were awarded prior to formation of the corporate vehicle.

ii) Use of Gatekeepers

The FIC noted the high usage of gatekeepers such as law firms and accounting/audit firms to facilitate corrupt activities. The specific activities included using accounts of law firms to layer transactions, purchase property and to distribute cash to beneficial owners. In some instances, the perpetrators were holders of public office, and part of their responsibility was to regulate members for AML/CFT purposes.

iii) Use of Domestic Financial Institutions

These included banks, micro-finance institutions, pension funds and insurance companies. A number of cases that were analysed involved placement of proceeds of crime and transfer to jurisdictions outside Zambia.

iv) Use of Nominees

The FIC noted a continuing trend of the use of associates or nominees or family members to hide beneficial ownership of corporate vehicles and to own property.

v) Ineffective controls in public institutions

In some instances, the FIC observed a trend where “Companies” not registered with the Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) were awarded public contracts. Most of these companies were connected to Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs).

vi) Dispossession of property

The FIC observed dispossession of property through force and intimidation of legal owners and Law Enforcement Officers. Perpetrators included Zambians and foreign nationals.

Recommendations

Use of shell corporate vehicles

The Public Procurement Act should be reviewed to prohibit participation of shell corporate vehicles in public procurement. This should include partnerships where the sole purpose is for the shell company to obtain the contract which is executed by some other company.

Further, the rules should focus on the persons behind the incorporated entity rather than the entity to avoid repeat offenders defrauding government through use of new Corporate Vehicles.

Use of Gate- Keepers

Professional bodies such as ZICA and LAZ should effectively supervise institutions under their scope of influence to ensure criminal elements do not hijack the operations of the supervisory bodies.

Use of Domestic Financial Institutions

The FIC has observed willful blindness in the case of some reporting institutions in filing of STRs. The sanctions regime has emphasis on criminal sanctions for non-reporting. This may not always be appropriate for the nature of relationship between an FIU and the reporting entity. It is therefore recommended that the Act is amended to allow for more flexible administrative sanctions, including financial penalties.

Beneficial ownership

The new Companies Act that requires disclosure of beneficial ownership in the public company registry came into force in 2018. It is recommended that the requirement be extended to other forms of business entities such as trusts and cooperatives to ensure transparency across the regime.”

The above findings and recommendations are telling indeed. However, no specific provisions in the Act were identified as being the ones susceptible to corruption in public procurement. I now endeavour to highlight specific provisions of the Act, which render the Act prone to abuse.

Procurement methods

The Act makes provision for a number of public procurement methods. These are:

(a) open bidding, which may be national or international; (b) open selection, which may be national or international; (c) limited bidding; (d) limited selection; (e) simplified bidding; (f) direct bidding; (g) force account; (h) purchases from other procuring entities; or (i) community participation in procurement.

Of the above public procurement methods, simplified bidding raises the most curious observations. Simplified bidding is defined by the Act as the procurement method which compares quotations from a number of bidders. A procuring entity may use simplified bidding where the estimated value of the goods, works or services does not exceed the threshold specified in the Second Schedule to the 2011 Regulations. The current threshold is Five Hundred Million Kwacha (ZMW 500,000,000.00). A procuring entity may use simplified bidding for—

(a) readily available off the shelf goods of low value;

(b) small value goods whose specifications are standard; or

(c) low value works or services.

At least three (3) competitive quotations are obtained by use of a written Request for Quotations document. The Request for Quotations should give clear instructions on the conduct of the procurement process, including the preparation and submission of quotations and information on the evaluation of quotations and award of contract. Suppliers requested to submit quotations supported by certificate of registration, ZRA Tax Clearance Certificate and relevant certification, e.g. National Council for Construction. There is no need to advertise and/or gazette. The evaluation is based on the request for quotations that was issued. The purchase is confirmed by the Local Purchase Order.

In terms Section 31 of the Act, the objective of simplified bidding is to obtain competition and value for money to the extent possible, while maintaining economy and efficiency, where the circumstances do not justify the use of open bidding. Simplified bidding may be used where the estimated value of the goods, works or consulting or non-consulting services does not exceed the above prescribed threshold.

The inherent susceptibility to corruption of simplified bidding is the lack of transparency arising from there not being the need to advertise and/or gazette the bid. However, it must be acknowledged that indeed circumstances may obtain that do not justify the use of open bidding. But to balance the two important requirements of transparency and circumstances not justifying the use of open bidding, there is need to lower the current threshold of Five Hundred Million Kwacha (ZMW 500,000,000.00) for which simplified bidding may be used. This would lower the risk of huge sums being corruptly disbursed in simplified bidding.

Eligibility of bidders

Section 61 of the Act makes provision for eligibility of bidders. It enacts as follows:

“61. (1) A procuring entity shall require all bidders to meet the following criteria, in order to be eligible to participate in public procurement:

(a) the bidder shall have the legal capacity to enter into contract;

(b) the bidder shall be solvent, and not be in receivership, bankrupt or wound up, its affairs administered by a court or a judicial officer, or its business activities suspended or the subject of legal proceedings for any of the foregoing;

(c) the bidder shall have fulfilled its obligations to pay taxes and social security contributions;

(d) the bidder should not, nor its directors or officers have been convicted of any criminal offence related to their professional conduct or the making of false statements or misrepresentations as to their qualifications to enter into a contract within a period of five years preceding the commencement of the procurement proceedings, or have been suspended pursuant to section sixty-five; and (e) the bidder should not have a conflict of interest in relation to the procurement requirement.

(2) A procuring entity may require bidders to be citizen or local bidders to be eligible to participate in public procurement where—

(a) open national bidding is used in accordance with section twenty-six;

(b) open national selection is used in accordance with section twenty-eight; or

(c) the procurement is subject to a reservation scheme in accordance with section sixty-three.

(3) A solicitation document shall state the eligibility requirements and specify any documentary evidence required as proof of eligibility.

(4) The review of the eligibility of the bidders shall be conducted as part of the preliminary examination of bids, except where it has been conducted as part of the pre-qualification proceedings.”

The above provision is intended to ensure that only bidders that meet the above requirements are to be considered any further. However, as the FIC Trends Report 2018 found, certain “Companies” not registered with the Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) were awarded public contracts. Section 61 must provide for automatic failure of a bid upon a bidder not meeting eligibility requirements. The Act should also make illegal any contract awarded to an ineligible bidder.

Qualification

“62. (1) A procuring entity may require a bidder to meet qualification criteria as the procuring entity considers appropriate to the particular procurement requirement, to demonstrate that the bidder has the capability and resources to effectively carry out the contract.

(2) A qualification criteria shall be specified in the solicitation document and may relate to – (a) professional and technical qualifications;

(b) financial resources and condition;

(c) equipment and other physical facilities;

(d) personnel and managerial capability;

(e) record of past performance of similar contracts; and

(f) registration or licensing with the relevant professional body in Zambia or in the bidder’s country of origin where so required by law.

(3) A solicitation document shall state any qualification requirements and specify the documentary evidence or information required to demonstrate the bidder’s qualifications.

(4) Qualifications shall be assessed by examining whether the bidder does or does not meet the qualification criteria and not by using a point system for comparing the relative level of qualifications of participating bidders.

(5) A review of the qualifications of the bidders shall be conducted separately from the evaluation and comparison of bids.

(6) If pre-qualification proceedings are not conducted, post qualification, in which the procuring entity ascertains the qualifications of the best evaluated bidder, may be utilised.”

The qualification test is purely subjective and this makes the test prone to manipulation by a procuring entity to deliberately disadvantage others. The provision can be amended to also include an objective test for qualifications.

Inducement by bidder or supplier

Section 68 of the Act attempts to outlaw inducement of public officer in the decision making process. Enacts as follows:

“68. A procuring entity shall reject a bid, proposal, offer or quotation of a bidder or supplier if the bidder or supplier offers, gives, or agrees to give, directly or indirectly an inducement or anything of value to a public officer to influence an act, decision or proceeding of a procuring entity.”

The provision is not prohibitory enough as it does not provide for any sanction that should follow a bidder or supplier’s attempt to contravene the provision. The provision can be amended to provide that any officer of the procuring entity found to contravene this provision shall be guilty of corrupt practice and any contact awarded by the procuring entity in contravention of this provision shall void. This is especially because certain inducements can only become detectable after a contract has already been awarded. What may be termed as a kickback is often nothing but an inducement taking the form of a promise at bidding stage.

Restriction on public officers

Section 73 of the Act places restrictions on public officers. It originally provided as follows:

“73. (1) A public officer, or a public officer’s close relative, shall not participate as a bidder in the public procurement of the procuring officers entity by which the public officer is employed or over which the public officer exercises any supervisory or oversight authority.

(2) Any person who served as procurement officer or participated in the approval of any procurement activities with respect to a procurement shall not – (a) participate in any manner, as an officer, employee, agent or representative of a supplier, in any negotiations or technical discussions leading to the award, modification or extension of the contract for such procurement; or

(b) participate personally or substantially on behalf of a supplier in the performance of such a contract.

(3) The restriction in subsection (2) shall remain in effect for the duration of the procurement proceeding and contract, if any, in question.”

By the Public Procurement (Amendment) Act No. 15 of 2011, subsection (1) above was watered down by the deletion of “over which the public officer exercises any supervisory or oversight authority.” The effect of the above amendment is now that a public officer, or a public officer’s close relative, can participate as a bidder in the public procurement of the procuring entity over which the public officer exercises any supervisory or oversight authority as long as the public officer is not employed in that procuring entity. This clearly makes the provision vulnerable to abuse as the public officer is able to exert undue influence by participating as a bidder in an entity over which the public officer exercises any supervisory or oversight authority. It must be appreciated that it is actually not just the procuring entity in which a public officer is employed over which the public officer can abuse their position but even those procuring entities over which they exercise any supervisory or oversight authority. Section 73 must be amended back to its original form as it was broad enough to make it less prone to abuse.

Furthermore, the provision does not include the sanction that follows from its contravention. The provision can be amended to state that in the event of contravention, the bid must automatically fail and the contravening public officer liable to criminal sanctions under the Ant-Corruption Act.

Corrupt act by bidder

In terms of Section 74 (3) of the Act, a bidder or supplier who commits an act of corruption shall be prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the Anti- Corruption Act. The provision should be amended to include any contract awarded in contravention of the provision to be void for illegality and money paid under it refundable.

Offences by public officers and other persons

Section 75 of the Act makes provision for offences by public officers and other persons. Of particular interest Section 75 (2) which addresses “offences” by Public Officers. The said provision originally provided as follows:

“75. (2) A public officer commits an offence who –

(a) due to recklessness or dishonesty fails to exercise the powers as a public officer and to discharge duties in accordance with the requirements of this Act;

(b) uses the position as a public officer dishonestly or with the intention of directly or indirectly gaining an advantage for oneself or someone else or causing detriment to a procuring entity;

(c) uses the position as a public officer recklessly without regard to whether the conduct may directly or indirectly gain an advantage for oneself or someone else or cause detriment to a procuring entity;

(d) uses information obtained because of the position as a public officer to gain an advantage for oneself or someone else or cause detriment to a procuring entity;

(e) tampers with a bid, including any document or item submitted with the bid, by opening, burning, tearing, destroying, or partially burning, tearing or destroying, altering, erasing, falsifying or rendering incomplete or misleading, the bid;

(f) publishes or discloses information relating to procurement, other than in the proper and authorised course of duties as a public officer; or

(g) contravenes or fails to comply with any provision of this Act;

and is liable to the applicable administrative and legal sanctions applicable to public officers under their conditions of employment and any other written law.”

By the 2011 amendment to the Act, a new subsection (3) was added which enacts that:

“75. (3) Without prejudice to the generality of subsection (2), the Authority may, where a public officer contravenes any provision of this Act, recommend to the employer appropriate administrative and legal sanctions on the public officer, including –

(a) disciplinary proceedings;

(b) suspension from employment;

(c) demotion;

(d) surcharge;

(e) transfer or refusal of transfer;

(f) summary dismissal; or

(g) any other recommendation that the Authority may consider appropriate.”

Although the above provision attempts to create an “offence” from which criminal sanctions must obviously follow, it is not at all clear if criminal sanctions can attach here. In terms of Sections 77 and 78 of the Act, a general penalty is provided as follows:

“77. (1) A person who contravenes any provision of this Act for which no penalty is provided is liable, upon conviction –

(a) in the case of an individual, to a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand penalty units or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years, or to both; and

(b) in the case of a body corporate or un-incorporate body, to a penalty not exceeding one million penalty units.

78. If a body corporate or un-incorporate body is convicted of an offence under this Act, every person who –

(a) is a director of, or is otherwise concerned with the management of, the body corporate or un-incorporate body; and

(b) knowingly authorised or permitted the act or omission constituting the offence;

shall be deemed to have committed the same offence and shall be liable, on conviction, to the penalty specified for that offence.”

It is not clear whether recourse can be had to the above provision seeing that the only penalties or sanctions provided for under Section 75 (2)-(3) are merely administrative in nature and in employment law. There is need to state clearly that Penal sanctions follow as well since an “offence” is established. The penalty must be prescribed as well. There is also need for the Authority to notify investigative agencies such the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Accountability over the responsibilities of Controlling Officers and chief executive officers

Section 76 of the Act provides for the accountability over the responsibilities of Controlling Officers and chief executive officers. The provision does not however state the nature of the accountability. There is need to amend the provision so as to spell out the exact nature of accountability. Be it administrative or criminal.

These are just some of the provisions. A few more can be highlighted.

