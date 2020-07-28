CSPR urges support for small-scale farmers

THE Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) says until small-scale farmers are fully supported and given attention as the major drivers of the agriculture sector, it will be difficult to promote crop diversification in the country.

And Hivos Southern Africa has called for investment in crop diversification.

Speaking at a one-day Southern Province consultation workshop on crop diversification held at Mana Nest Lodge in Choma last Tuesday, CSPR programmes coordinator Eddie Musosa said it was unfortunate that the nation had not spent much in sensitising farmers about terms their entitlements and rights.

“The agriculture sector is mainly driven by the beneficiaries who are the small-scale famers. And for us as a country to promote crop diversification we must give them support so as to promote a citizen-led crop diversification system in agriculture,” he said. “Quite alright, efforts have been made to mobilise small-scale farmers through cooperatives and farming associations, but there is little effort towards strengthening these structures at community level for them to participate in governance.”

He cautioned government against looking at farmers as mere passive beneficiaries of farming inputs.

Musosa said the government should instead seek the farmers’ input when crafting strategies in the agriculture sector such as crop diversification and financing.

“For us as CSPR in our quest to promote crop diversification, we have gone into partnership with HIVOS because their approach is mainly concerned at how farmers can mobilise themselves to be able to drive the agenda for them to determine what sort of food system they are going to operate in and how they are going to inform policies,” Musosa explained.

“For instance, right now we are at a time when we are revising this year’s budget to make sure that it is Covid sensitive and at the same time planning for the next budget. With one year to go for the Seventh National Development Plan to elapse, we need to reflect as a country on how much we have done in terms of diversification in the agriculture sector because failure to do so will be the major contributor not to have implemented the Seventh National Development Plan successfully,” he said. “It is important that agriculture is given much attention since it has potential to reduce dependency on traditional sectors of the economy such as mining. Right now we are faced with COVID-19 and the impact of depending on one crop poses a threat of creating food insecurity due to the disruption of food supply chain arising from the closure of borders where these commodities come from. Now we are running to our local market whose main actors are small scale farmers just to ensure that the commodities are available in supermarkets. So small scale famers must be supported to diversify as we are coming up with national budget, we need to consider such.”

And Hivos Southern Africa regional advocacy manager for sustainable diets for all, William Chilufya, said there was no political will regarding the actualisation of crop diversification in the country apart from mere politicking.

“There has just been more talk around diversification yet we haven’t seen the actual investment in terms of resources. Yes, on paper we are very good at acknowledging that. We have seen President Edgar Lungu urging farmers to diversify but we would like to see something being done about that,” said Chilufya.

“We are not only looking at consumption side but also production, hence we call for actual investment in seed system for easy access and availability to all agro dealers shops.”