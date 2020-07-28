Finally, I made it in Soybean production!

“I have been an ardent reader of your column for three years and I have tried to follow your recommendations ‘religiously’ in soybean production. However, I have not improved my yields remarkably as you suggest; my best yields have been 18 bags and yet you say there are some farmers that are harvesting as high as 80 bags per hectare”. I got this email from Mr Sampa (not real name) of Serenje in September 2017. After reading his email I got concerned and decided to give him a call to find out exactly what the problem was. I used problem tree analysis to find out what Mr Sampa was not doing well. It was gratifying to note that he has been cultivating soybeans for the last four seasons and his best yield has been 0.9 metric tonnes per hectare until this year when he got 2.8MT or fifty-five bags.

After going through the activities that Mr Sampa conducts on his farm, it was established that he was doing everything by the book but possibilities of where the low yield was coming from were identified. Initially when he started his soybean farming activities, he had challenges of weeds. Soybean is a crop which does not compete so well with weeds, especially in its early stages of growth. Some of the notorious weeds of economic importance in soybean production are Ricardia (utulembwelembwe), Commelina, wandering jew/wild cucumber (tukasongo), Amaranthus (bondwe), Biden Pilosa (kanunka), Rotboellia (mulungwe, nsonti) and nutsedge (indawo) amongst others. The weeds can ‘steal’ as much as 80 per cent of water, nutrition and sunlight and reduce the yield between 50 per cent to 100 per cent. Ba Sampa had managed to be on top of weed management ever since we started interacting through my platform. When he started, his first yield was 0.3MT or six bags but by just managing his weeds, he was able to increase his yields to 0.5MT or ten bags. In my view, this was not good enough at all. We tried to further find out what the problem was and established that diseases and rotation was an issue. He never used to control the diseases especially that he used to grow his crop in the same field year-in year-out. Many things were done to improve productivity at Mr Sampa’s farm with little progress until last year when I personally visited him. We jointly drew up a programme after inspecting his fields. It was learnt during the tour that he was doing everything by the book but forgot one very important ingredient in his production; seed treatment and dressing.

He used to plant the seed as he bought it on the market from agrodealers. To him this seed was perfect, but he didn’t know that it could carry spores for fungal diseases. Those that have been in farming will agree with me that when they buy maize seed from agrodealers, it comes with colour depending on the seed company you have bought it from. Some of the maize seed is green and majority of them are red. The colour is not just there for brand identification but there is more to it than meet the eye. Those seeds are treated with insecticides and fungicides which protect the seedling as it grows. That seed treatment is like colostrum milk that the baby gets from its mother; it’s rich in many elements that protects the baby. The seed treatment if you like can be compared to the immunisation injections we get for various diseases when young. In the soil, there are so many diseases and pests which can or attacks our seedlings or young plants as they get established. The soil is full of thousand strains of fungal diseases such as Fusarium, rust as well as pests such as white grub, cutworms, false wireworms and many more. Some of the seeds that we plant fail to germinate because they are attacked just as they are in the process of germinating. Many of the times we blame this on the seed variety.

With these findings, I was able to help my dear farmer with some on-farm seed treatment solutions that he implemented. He was introduced to inoculants and other seed dressing products that he used while following the older programme for fertilisation and weed management as well as foliar disease control regime. With this programme, Mr Sampa was able to harvest 55 bags of soybeans this year and he sold his crop at K5 per kilo; meaning he was able to get K14,000 per hectare and from his five hectares, Mr Sampa is a happy farmer with K70,000 in his bank account. He called me last week to share with me the good news and his plans for the coming season. He wants to increase the area to six hectares and is planning to buy iron sheets for his three roomed house. I advised him to first secure the inputs equivalent for the six hectares he wants to cultivate before he could buy the iron sheets or at least reserve some money. You will agree with me that with the K70,000 in his account, it will be enough to buy inputs for six hectares. I am drawing up a programme jointly with him again.

Additionally, you might want to know that he is yet to sell his maize from three hectares. From the stack of maize he got, he will easily shell not less than three hundred bags. This is what I call farming as a business. Congratulations to Mr Sampa; it has been a long journey but your resilience has finally paid off. Your book ‘A Guide to Agribusiness in Zambia: Untapped Opportunities’ is on its way.

This author is an Agribusiness Development Consultant. ftembo2001@gmail.com