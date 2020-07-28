Former TAZARA workers await retirement dues

WORKERS who were involved in the construction of the Tanzania-Zambia rail line in the 1970s have not been paid their retirement packages since 2004.

The construction of the 1,860-kilometre rail line financed by China to a tune of US $400 million in form of a long-term interest free loan commenced in 1970. One hundred and sixty workers, among them 64 Chinese, died during the construction of the project.

In an interview, Tazara retirees’ spokesperson John Mulenga said there is no one in government who is telling the former workers when they would be paid.

“From 2004 to date more than 800 of Tazara retirees have not been paid their pension benefits … More than half of these retirees are among the Zambian workers that were engaged in the construction of the Tazara during the 1970s. This means that they have worked for this state owned company for more than 30 years when the construction period is excluded. Construction was from 1970 to 1975,” Mulenga said. “The workers became Tazara employees from July 1976 when the Chinese government handed over the railway line to the Tanzanian and Zambian governments. During construction, the workers underwent harsh conditions of work and rates of wages were the lowest (16 ngwee per hour).”

He added that the workers persevered because politicians encouraged them that things would be alright after construction.

“Now to end up in a situation where there is nobody to tell us when we shall be paid our pension benefits is being subjected to a raw deal. After the Ministry of Finance remitted K7 million to ZSIC [Zambia State Insurance Corporation] and the same amount to NAPSA [National Pension Scheme Authority] two months ago, no retiree has been paid because the managements of the two financial institutions are stuck as they do not know how they will pay the retirees since the correct amounts are supposed to be: K411 million to ZSIC and K87 million to NAPSA,” said Mulenga.