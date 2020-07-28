PF elections will continue under new normal – Mwila

THE PF has resolved that their intra-elections will continue under the new normal.

The governing party indicates that its central committee has received expert advice pointing to the fact that COVID-19: “is still with us in Zambia and the worst is yet to come.”

PF secretary general Davies Mwila also says the central committee’s tender select committee has decided to procure services of a local contractor to construct it’s the ruling party new headquarters in Lusaka.

Mwila was announcing the resolutions of the Edgar Lungu-chaired PF central committee meeting held at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on Saturday.

He said as everyone was aware, Zambia would hold general elections next year, “with or without COVID-19.”

“This therefore makes intraparty elections an absolute must. However, these intraparty elections shall be held and completed under very strict adherence to public health regulations, guidelines and certification vis-à-vis COVID-19,” Mwila said.

He said the PF cherished the ideals of intraparty democracy and that that was an ideal which defined “who we are as a party.”

“This is extremely important because ensuring and promoting intraparty democracy is the only way that the Patriotic Front continues to renew its mandate with the people – the general membership on whose behalf we lead,” Mwila said. “Against this background, elections in the party will continue under the new normal. As part of Patriotic Front’s democratic nature and in complying with Article 60 of the Republican Constitution, central committee re-affirmed its earlier resolution to conduct elections in the remaining six provinces.”

The remaining six provinces, according to Mwila, are Lusaka, Luapula, Muchinga, Northern, Western and Southern.

He explained that in holding those intraparty elections, the part secretariat would ensure that there was maximum compliance to public health regulations concerning COVID-19.

“In this regard, the elections committee of the party is hereby guided to prepare and act accordingly,” he said. “Once all the remaining provincial elections have been held, the central committee will receive a comprehensive report which shall guide preparations for the party’s general conference to be held under very strict adherence to the public health regulations, guidelines and certification vis-à-vis COVID-19.”

He also said the PF firmly resolved to go into the 2021 elections with popular candidates at all levels, starting with President Lungu “who is our preferred presidential candidate.”

Mwila further indicated that the central committee strongly condemns the despicable reported incident at the Lusaka Central Police Station where ‘alleged’ PF members led by the party’s Eastern Province youth chairman Emmanuel Jay-Jay Banda attacked police officers.

“The central committee has since called for the immediate stern action, which should culminate in the effective arrest and prosecution of all the perpetrators,” he said. “The central committee [also] received a detailed report regarding illegal gold mining at Kasenseli Mine by party officials in North-Western Province.”

Mwila claimed that the PF would not tolerate any form of illegality and criminality committed in its name and in the name of President Lungu.

On the construction of PF headquarters, Mwila announced that the central committee received a progress report from its tender select committee.

“[The PF will] procure services of a local contractor to construct its new party headquarters. The process will be transparent because this facility will be constructed from contributions, both monetary and material, by party members as well as friends of the party,” he explained. “We shall therefore ensure maximum accountability for every block, pocket of cement or kwacha we receive towards this project.”

Mwila also disclosed that the central committee ratified the appointment of defence minister Davies Chama as the party’s deputy national chairperson.

Gender minister and Kanyama PF member of parliament Elizabeth Phiri had her appointment as the party’s member of the central committee and chairperson for industries, ratified.